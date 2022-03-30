Skip to main content

Wisconsin basketball: forward Ben Carlson has entered the transfer portal

Sophomore Ben Carlson has left the program and will seek a transfer.

A little over a week after freshman forward Matthew Mors entered the transfer portal to move back closer to home, the Wisconsin Badgers have lost another young player.

Ben Carlson took to social media to announce his intentions to enter the transfer portal after two seasons in Madison.

A native of Minnesota, Carlson battled multiple injuries during his time with the Badgers but averaged just over nine minutes, 1.6 points, and two rebounds per game this past season. 

Carlson earned two starts this season, but the 6-foot-9 sophomore struggled with his three-point shot and saw his playing time slip during the middle of the season. He would perform better later in the year, giving Wisconsin some solid minutes off the bench, specifically as a rebounder, but it appears as though he is ready to seek a different opportunity.

Carlson was a highly regarded four-star prospect out of high school with scholarship offers from all over the country, including Creighton, Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Ohio State, Purdue, Stanford, and Xavier among others. 

With Johnny Davis set to announce his intentions to stay or leave for the NBA Draft on Thursday, Wisconsin could have several available scholarships to use in the transfer portal

Wisconsin forward Ben Carlson.
Bucky Badger
