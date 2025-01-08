Where is Wisconsin ranked in latest women’s NCAA NET Ranking?
Despite suffering some tough losses as of late, the Wisconsin women are still sitting in a good spot in the latest NCAA NET Ranking.
Coming in at No. 93 this week, the Badgers (10-5) have a realistic shot at qualifying for the NCAA Tournament, as long as they don’t fall too much further.
Wisconsin owns just one Quad 3 victory and is 9-0 in Quad 4 games, but they will have several opportunities to earn Quad 1 and Quad 2 wins coming up.
The Big Ten features three teams in the Top 12 and 12 in the Top 40 overall, as UCLA is No. 4. The Bruins are the top team in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll.
USC is sixth, Ohio State is 12th, Michigan State is 19th, Michigan is 27th, Minnesota is 28th, Iowa is 30th, Nebraska is 34th, Oregon is 35th, Indiana is 38th and Illinois is 40th.
What makes the NET Ranking so vital to the NCAA Tournament?
The NCAA Evaluation Tool, also known as the NET Ranking, works as a key measuring stick by the committee to both determine the entire field of at-large teams for the NCAA Tournament, along with the seeding of the field.
Quad 1 wins are the most important, as they are for home victories over teams in the Top 30 and road victories over teams in the Top 50.
A team ranked inside the Top 100 of the NET Ranking has a strong chance to be included in the NCAA Tournament field as an at-large selection. Those rated inside the Top 50 are almost a lock, though, there is no guarantee marker.