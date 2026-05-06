Where Wisconsin Stands With Highly-Coveted In-State 2027 Prospect

The basketball talent inside the Dairy State in the class of 2027 is staggering.

On3 lists six four-star prospects, while 247Sports lists four. Some of the top players — like the consensus top player in the state, Dooney Johnson — have already flown off the board (Johnson is a Gonzaga commit).

Others are nearing a decision, and the Badgers would obviously love to lock up as much of the in-state talent as possible.

One of those players is Jack Kohnen from Slinger, Wisconsin. The 6-foot-6 wing is widely considered an elite player, but depending on who you ask, he's one of the top players in the nation; On3 has him as the No. 2 player in the state and the No. 30 player in the entire country. 247Sports is a little less enamored with him, ranking him at No. 4 in the state and No. 78 overall.

Slinger's Jack Kohnen. | Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Regardless, Kohnen would be an elite add for any program. According to a report from On3.com's Jamie Shaw, the current high school junior's top programs are currently Iowa State, Nebraska and Iowa.

Each one of those programs will be difficult to fend off for Kohnen's services. Iowa State has long had a stranglehold on the top prospects from Wisconsin. Nebraska and Iowa, meanwhile, are both coming off deep tournament runs and the Hawkeyes, especially, look like they're going to be a problem in the immediate future under the direction of new head coach Ben McCollum. Those three schools also all have or will get him on campus for an official visit.

That't not to say Wisconsin doesn't have a shot. As the home state school, it'll always have a unique angle in his recruitment. Plus, Kohnen speaks highly of the Badgers:

“I mean, it’s my home state. Just the idea of staying at home and playing for your State, it’s kind of just a childhood thing that you just wanted to do since you were little. He’s proven that he’s been able to adapt to the players on each team that he has. They’re always one of the best teams in the Big Ten, which is kind of the thing with all these schools; they’re all winning programs. That is what I want to walk into," he told On3.com's Jamie Shaw.

Reading the tea leaves in Kohnen's recruitment

Slinger guard Jack Kohnen. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wisconsin is firmly in the second tier of schools chasing Kohnen's commitment, alongside Notre Dame. With the Cyclones, Cornhuskers and Hawkeyes all landing official visits, they've firmly pulled ahead as an unofficial top three.

Kohnen did mention the appeal of playing for his hometown team, but that doesn't appear to be the biggest factor for him. The wing is looking for a consistent, winning culture. That's something Wisconsin can certainly sell him on as well, but Iowa State has it beat in that department.

If the Badgers can get Kohnen back on campus, they may have a slim shot. But at the moment, the local product appears destined to leave the state.