Why Jack Robison's transfer is good news for Hayden Jones

When a reserve bench player enters the transfer portal, it's often an indication that the writing was on the wall in regards to their future playing time — it wasn't going to increase anytime soon.

However, no roster decision happens in a vacuum. Outgoing transfers can also indicate returning players set for an increase in playing time and responsibility.

With Jack Robison announcing his decision to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday, freshman Hayden Jones now appears poised for a bigger role in 2026-27.

Now, Robison was listed as a forward, while Jones is listed as a guard. Still, they figured to be competing for a similar position, as both players are 6-foot-6 — Robison is too small to realistically man the four or five spot.

Robison played 17 games in 2025-26, averaging 1.8 minutes. Jones, meanwhile, played in 27 games, averaging 7.7 minutes. While Robison was limited to mop-up duty, Jones saw some action in meaningful minutes.

What's more, the 6-foot-6 New Zealander flashed some polished scoring ability, which shouldn't come as much of a surprise given his professional overseas experience with the Nelson Giants of the NBL.

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Andrew Rohde finds Hayden Jones for his first three of the night



Badgers trail 15-13 at the Under-12 media break



📺 B1G+ x https://t.co/eHYeuH46ey pic.twitter.com/d5suUIY57g — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) October 30, 2025

Jones went 15-of-24 from the field in 2025-26 (63 percent), as well as 1-of-2 from beyond the arc. He can score at all three levels, and while his game potentially needs some acclimating to the Big Ten, it was clear that he belonged and could make an impact at this level.

Jones played 13.6 percent of the Badgers' minutes in 2025-26, per KenPom, and was the ninth most-utilized player on the team in terms of minutes per game. Those numbers always figured to increase in 2025, but Robison's departure makes Jones' path to a significant role clearer.

Wisconsin is primed to add backcourt reinforcements via the transfer portal; the Badgers should sign at least two guards if not more. But with three starting guard spots potentially up for grabs (pending John Blackwell's decision), Jones could very feasibly compete for a starting role in 2026-27. Even if the Badgers bring in three experienced backcourt pieces that quickly surpass Jones, the rising sophomore could easily be the first guard off the bench.

Wisconsin Badgers guard Hayden Jones could be primed for a big role in 2026-27. | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

It'll be interesting to see what kind of strides Jones can make this offseason. He's clearly a gifted and natural scorer, but its going to take more than that to earn a starting role. Defense and facilitation are key areas in which he'll need to grow ahead of next season.

Wisconsin's 2026-27 roster is still very much in flux. The two biggest dominoes (Blackwell, Nolan Winter) have yet to fall. Still, Jones is trending towards a significant role next season, and Robison's transfer only cements that further.