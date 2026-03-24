Wisconsin Basketball Loses Former Big-Time Recruit To Transfer Portal

So it begins.

Though the NCAA Transfer Portal doesn't officially open until April 7, college basketball's free agency is already well underway. Wisconsin suffered its first loss of the offseason, as Sam Kayser of League Ready first reported that sophomore Jack Robison plans to enter the portal.

NEWS: Wisconsin sophomore Jack Robison is entering the transfer portal, he told @LeagueRDY.



The 6-foot-6 wing out of Lakeville, Minnesota played two seasons in Madison and is a former four-star recruit out of high school.



Appeared in 17 games for the Badgers this season. pic.twitter.com/WQD6OdE3Kl — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) March 24, 2026

Robison, a Minnesota native and a member of the Lakeville North High School-to-Madison pipeline, was considered a four-star prospect by ESPN, while 247Sports and Rivals had him as a three-star. He was a consensus top-five player in Minnesota as well as a top-200 prospect overall.

Robison had offers from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Florida and St. Thomas before he ultimately signed with the Badgers.

While the first departure of portal season is always something of a shot in the arm, this move comes as little surprise.

Robison played in 30 games across his first two seasons with the Badgers, never logging more than six minutes or three points in a single game. Still, he burned through two years of eligibility while hardly making an impact; the writing was on the wall that Robison's time in Madison was coming to an end.

Wisconsin forward Jack Robison. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We ranked Robison as our third most-likely outgoing transfer this offseason, and also had him on transfer watch in our early look at the Badgers 2026-27 roster.

Robison was the third-least utilized player on the roster this season minutes-wise, ahead of only Isaac Gard and Riccardo Greppi. While Wisconsin clearly made an effort to get him on the court, he was limited to mop-up duty and didn't play any of the meaningful minutes that some of his fellow underclassmen on the roster (Hayden Jones, Will Garlock) were afforded.

With Jones in particular, both looked to be competing for a similar role as 6-foot-6 wing-type players. Considering Jones averaged 7.1 minutes to Robison's 1.8 this season, it's clear who the staff preferred.

Robison's departure marks the beginning of what should be a long and eventual transfer portal process for Wisconsin.