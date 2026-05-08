Wisconsin Basketball Fans' Expectations Don't Match Reality When it Comes to Recruiting

Several days ago, Donovan Davis — a consensus top-45 player in the entire nation and the No. 2 or No. 3 recruit in Wisconsin in the class of 2027, depending on which recruiting site you ask — committed to Iowa State.

He chose the Cyclones over Wisconsin, Marquette, Nebraska and Iowa, becoming the latest talented hooper from the Dairy State to head Southwest to Ames.

The Wisconsin basketball fanbase proceeded to lose its mind online, with the most prevalent issue discussed being head coach Greg Gard's inability to keep the top talent inside the state.

Hoo, boy. As is often the case, the Badgers' fanbase's ire is completely misplaced. Here's why:

The Badgers don't land prospects like Davis

I understand he's from the state of Wisconsin, and for those wearing Cardinal-tinted lenses, the Badgers should have a fighting chance with every player that comes out of the state.

But Davis is ranked No. 41 in the country by 247Sports and No. 31 nationally on On3/Rivals. Wisconsin has landed one recruit ranked inside the top-100 nationally since the Gard era began (Nate Reuvers from Lakeville North in Minnesota).

Sure, Wisconsin has signed premier players from inside the state in the past. Brian Butch was a five-star recruit in 2003. Sam Dekker was a five-star recruit in 2012. But that was a much different era of college basketball, pre NIL and pre modern-day transfer portal. Without the prospect of making more money at another school, staying home to play for the in-state program meant a lot less.

Iowa State is a better program right now

Point blank, straight up: the Cyclones are a better college basketball program than Wisconsin at the moment. Historically? That's up for debate. But right now, Iowa State is indisputably the superior program.

That's why you can't hold it against these talented basketball players from Wisconsin when they want to spend their college career in Ames. The Badgers haven't been to the Sweet 16 since 2016-17. Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger has done it more times than not (three trips in five seasons) since taking over in 2021-2022. They've also been ranked inside the top five in each of the last three seasons, and spent time at No. 2 in each of the previous two years.

What about Marquette?

Marquette has a richer basketball history than Wisconsin or Iowa State. Why are they off the hook for letting top in-state talent slip through their fingertips? The Golden Eagles haven't even signed a highschool recruit from Wisconsin since 2022, when they landed unranked shooting guard Jake Ciardo.

Again, it's not because Wisconsin and Marquette aren't good programs. Every possible metric will tell you that they are. But Iowa State is firmly in a different tier than either school at the minute, a national title contender with the recruiting machine to back it up.

Wisconsin remains behind in NIL

Gard has freely admitted that the Badgers' NIL budget lags behind at least half of the Big Ten.

Now, again, remove the Cardinal-tinted lenses. You're an 18-year-old high school senior deciding where to continue your life and athletic career. What's more appealing — an opulent NIL package with life-changing money at a consistent national title contender, or the abstract idea of loyalty to your home state?

Not every recruitment is a bidding war. But a great many of them are, and Wisconsin simply isn't equipped to win many of those.