Greg Gard: "Today Sucks" as Badgers' March Madness Woes Continue

Wisconsin's March Madness run came screeching to a halt before it could begin, as the Badgers lost at the hands of a scrappy High Point team, bowing out in the first round of the big dance.

After such an electrifying regular season that featured, among many other things, five-straight wins over AP Top 15 opponents and the thrilling backcourt duo of Nick Boyd and John Blackwell, Wisconsin will once again head home early after a brief appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Head coach Greg Gard understandably appeared sullen and dejected in his post-game presser following the loss to the Panthers:

Wisconsin HC Greg Gard reacts to his team’s upset loss to No. 12 High Point in the NCAA Tournament. pic.twitter.com/BJaCdYrNUE — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 19, 2026

"As I told them in the locker room, the worst part is we don't get to go to practice again together...Today sucks. Today stinks, but they'll look back at how far they've come and what they've accomplished this year together and do that with a lot of pride," Gard said.

Now, Wisconsin must grapple with yet another disappointing finish in the NCAA Tournament after a strong regular season. Gard's record in March is something that Badgers fans have largely been able to ignore due to the overall success he's had in recent years, namely five-straight seasons of 20-plus wins and a consistent ability to nab dynamic transfers while overhauling his offensive scheme.

However, it's getting harder and harder to ignore the elephant in the room about Gard's recent history in March Madness. Straight-up: it hasn't been good.

Greg Gard's March Woes

High Point celebrates after upsetting Wisconsin. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Wisconsin has now gone nine straight seasons without making it to the Sweet 16 — the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament. Gard has gone 3-6 in March Madness games in that stretch with three first-round exits, all of which came at the hands of a No. 12 seed as a No. 5 seeded-team.

Gard's squads have gotten bounced by No. 12 Oregon, No. 11 Iowa State, No. 12 James Madison and now No. 12 High Point.

As mentioned, Gard has proven to be a talented and successful coach for Wisconsin. He's adapted to an ever-changing college basketball landscape in more ways than one, re-inventing the offense with the help of former assistant Kirk Penny and faring extremely well in the transfer portal.

For those reasons, the Badgers have consistently out-performed expectations in the loaded Big Ten. But on a national scale, Wisconsin has just as consistently fallen short of expectations in March Madness, which can ultimately define a season.

Dozens of teams would line up to hire Gard if Wisconsin ever decided to go in a different direction. Despite the lack of postseason success, the Badgers have had it very good under Gard all things considered.

Still, the weight of the Sweet 16 drought only grows with each season; the albatross only tightens around the program's neck. If Gard can't survive the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament with the best offense he's ever had, per KenPom's adjusted efficiency, what will it take for the Badgers to get over the hump?