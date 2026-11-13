Wisconsin basketball officially signs its consensus four-star prospect

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin high school pipeline continues to flow towards the Badgers basketball program.



A 6-5 guard from Milwaukee, Jalen Brown is officially a member of Wisconsin's 2027 signing class after the school announced he had signed his paperwork on Thursday.



A consensus four-star recruit and top-100 recruit in the country, Brown is currently playing for Mesa (AZ) Sequoia National Prep after spending the previous three seasons at Wauwatosa West High School.



"I'm a Badger and dreams do come true," Brown said. "I'm so thankful and do not take this opportunity lightly. Thank you Badger Nation!"

Brown committed to the Badgers in June 2025, choosing Wisconsin over power-conference offers from California, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Washington and West Virginia.



During his junior season at Wauwatosa West, Brown averaged 20.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.9 steals. As a sophomore he helped the Trojans win the state title while averaging 22.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest.



He scored 1,584 points in his Wisconsin varsity career and was named to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association all-state team after his sophomore and junior seasons.



"We're very excited to have Jalen join our program," UW head coach Greg Gard said in a statement. "Growing up down the road in Milwaukee, it was his dream to play here at Wisconsin. Jalen has the ability to score at all three levels and has great vision on the court. He also has a tremendous work ethic on both sides of the ball and makes everyone around him better.



"We can't wait for Jalen to arrive on campus."

Brown's commitment continues an in-state recruiting run for Wisconsin. After signing no in-state high school scholarship recruits in its 2020 through 2024 classes, Wisconsin signed guard Zach Kinziger and Will Garlock in the 2025 class and LaTrevion Fenderson last season.