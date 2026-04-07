Wisconsin Forward Aleksas Bieliauskas Enters the Transfer Portal

Greg Gard and his coaching staff have another hole to fill from the program's 2025-26 roster.

Freshman forward Aleksas Bieliauskas will enter the transfer portal, ending his time with the Wisconsin basketball program after just one season.

NEWS: Wisconsin's Aleksas Bieliauskas will enter the transfer portal, Gersh Sports told DraftExpress.



The 6'10, 20-year-old Lithuanian freshman started all 23 Big Ten games for the Badgers, hitting 37% of his 3-pointers in conference play. pic.twitter.com/3UJFlRt9ub — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 7, 2026

In his lone season with Wisconsin, Bieliauskas played in 35 games for the Badgers, starting 28. The Lithuanian forward averaged 4.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 0.9 assists, while shooting 35% from deep.

Bieliauskas had some notable games with the Badgers, including catching fire against the eventual NCAA Champion Michigan Wolverines, scoring a career high 17 points in the team's upset victory in Ann Arbor. He provided important minutes for Wisconsin at the end of the season and in the Big Ten Tournament when Nolan Winter missed time with an injury.

Bieliauskas will now join Jack Robison, Riccardo Greppi, and John Blackwell as Wisconsin basketball players who have entered the portal.

With the departure of AB, the Badgers have just six players potentially returning from a season ago with three incoming freshmen in the 2026 class to bring the roster total to nine players (assuming all the remaining players return).

Gard and his staff are going to be busy in the portal over the coming weeks.