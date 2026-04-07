Three questions the Wisconsin Badgers must answer during the transfer portal window

MADISON, Wis. - The transfer portal just got a lot more interesting for the University of Wisconsin.

Beginning the month knowing it had at least five roster spots to fill, the Badgers received the disappointing, yet not unexpected, news that guard John Blackwell will enter the NBA Draft process and the transfer portal for the upcoming season, not returning to the program.

Already needing to replace second-team All-Big Ten selection Nick Boyd, as well as a pair of contributing guards in Braeden Carrington and Andrew Rohde, the Badgers must now replace a three-year contributor who was a third-team all-conference pick last season and had scored more than 1,500 points in his UW career.

Boyd and Blackwell each averaged over 19.0 points per game last season, making them the highest scoring Big Ten pair last season and the first at UW since Danny Jones and Trent Jackson in the 1988-89 season.

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Their departures mean the Badgers head into the portal season needing to replace their four top guards with transfers, considering UW returns no experienced backcourt players. UW is also waiting on the decision of junior center Nolan Winter (13.1 points, 8.5 rebounds), who has yet to declare if he'll return for his senior season at Wisconsin or enter the portal.

Here are three areas the Badgers will need to address with today's opening of the transfer portal.

Does Wisconsin need a point guard?

The quick answer is yes, especially after the home run Wisconsin hit with Boyd last season.

The sixth-year senior finished the season averaging 20.7 points per game, becoming the first Badger since Michael Finley in 1995 to average 20.0 ppg over a season and the fifth best in school history. Scoring in double figures in every game this season and authoring 22 20-point games this year, the most by any Badger in the last 30 years, Boyd scored 726 points to finish two points ahead of John Tonje and six behind Frank Kaminsky's all-time single-season school record. More importantly, his level of swagger and confidence rubbed off on his teammates as UW won four top-15 games away from home last season.

Boyd's a "one-of-one" player, so losing him creates a massive void in the lineup. The only player UW has on its returning roster with some point guard experience is Zach Kinziger, and that came in high school. Signing an established point guard is an important starting point for Wisconsin to generate the staff’s desired explosive offense.

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No matter what happens in the portal, the Badgers getting a commitment from former LSU prospect Owen Foxwell on Friday could have ripple effects. The 22-year-old guard for the South East Melbourne Phoenix in the Australian NBL, Foxwell averaged 11.1 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 40.9 percent in 31 games this past season.

While he lacks the quickness of Boyd, Foxwell has shown on tape a consistency in his ability to space the floor, create his own shot, and generate opportunities for others. More importantly, he is a dedicated and willing defender. Not having enough of those players was a downfall for UW last season.

One player who could fit Wisconsin as Foxwell develops is his younger brother, Joel, who is in the portal after averaging 15.6 points, 6.5 assists, and 4.3 rebounds for Portland last season as a freshman. Both players have a personal connection to Wisconsin junior forward Austin Rapp.

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Boyd's ability in transition helped Wisconsin finish 10th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency while finishing 100th in adjusted tempo. Without him on the floor, UW is a bubble team. The Badgers need someone who can play his game as confidently as Boyd did.

Can Wisconsin find guards who can defend?

Wisconsin's adjusted team defensive efficiency was 102.1 points per 100 possessions. That number ranked UW 55th in the country, its worst team defense since the 2017-18 team, which missed the NCAA Tournament. All four Final Four teams had adjusted defensive efficiency ratings in the top 20, with Michigan (1st, 88.7) and UConn (8th, 93.1) being in the top 10.

While Blackwell and Boyd provided offensive punch, neither was a dynamic defender. According to CBB Analytics, Wisconsin's defensive rating was 111.4 with Boyd on the floor and 111.0 with Blackwell on the floor. UW brought point guard Rohde in for his offense, but the Brookfield native playing out of position caused his offense to lag (5.7 points on 36.3 percent shooting). When Rohde was on the floor, UW's defense rating was 112.3. All those numbers rank below the 50th percentile nationally.

UW would love to add great defenders who are above-average scorers, but those players will likely carry expensive price tags. After seeing his average defensive team bow out in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, don't be surprised if Greg Gard targets guards who have the skills to be great defenders first and foremost, especially since the staff has a track record of developing scoring guards.

Can UW build its bench with bigger threats?

Although he was a no-show offensively in Wisconsin's four postseason games, Braeden Carrington was an impact offensive player over the last six games of the regular season and was serviceable in his role as a bench spark plug during conference play. UW's bench was better down the stretch once Rapp gained some confidence with his shot-making and rebounding. He's either going to be UW's best reserve next season or part of a three-forward starting lineup if UW can lure some talented guards.

However, the backend of UW's rotation was filled with sophomores and freshmen and didn't provide much of a consistent spark. With the group going to get younger with wings Jackson Ball and LaTrevion Fenderson each signed to the Badgers' 2026 recruiting class, UW needs depth off the bench.

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Jack Janicki had a disappointing sophomore season with 2.2 points and 2.0 rebounds, contributing the most with his ability to play different positions as a stopgap while starters were on the bench. UW will have openings to give young guards Hayden Jones and Kinzinger an opportunity to earn minutes, but the Badgers need to add more established pieces and find a player who can deliver a spark.

UW's young frontcourt reserves were pressed into more minutes after Elijah Gray was dismissed in the preseason because of gambling ties, but those minutes for Aleksas Bieliauskas, Will Garlock, and Rapp will be invaluable this season, especially if Winter doesn't come back. UW got a look at life without Winter, as Rapp (23.1 minutes per game), Bieliauskas (20.2), and Garlock (6.8) all played a role in UW going 3-1 in the last four games, which included wins at No.15 Purdue and against No.8 Illinois in Chicago.

Adding a veteran if Winter leaves will be critical, but the Badgers will likely add at least one affordable, experienced player, preferably with multiple years of eligibility left, with the roster spots they have to work with.