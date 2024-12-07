Wisconsin unable to keep up with Marquette, falls for second time this week
The No. 11 Wisconsin men’s basketball team dropped a second straight game, coming up short vs. in-state rival Marquette on Saturday, 88-74.
Earlier this week, the Badgers (8-2) dropped their Big Ten Conference opener to Michigan at home.
Wisconsin built a 39-37 lead at the half before Marquette went on a run. The Golden Eagles (9-1) suffered their first loss earlier this week on the road at No. 6 Iowa State.
Four different Marquette players scored in double figures, led by a game-high 32 from Kam Jones. Jones knocked down three 3-pointers and was 12 of 21 from the field, adding six assists.
David Joplin scored 13 with Chase Ross and Stevie Mitchell each adding 12. Ross had eight rebounds and Mitchell six with Ben Gold chipping in nine points, five rebounds and four assists.
For the Badgers, Max Klesmit had 22 points, knocking down six triples, with John Blackwell adding 17 and John Tonje 14. Wisconsin hit 10 3-pointers, as Steven Crowl had 10 rebounds.
Marquette dominated inside the paint, outscoring the Badgers, 44-28. They also scored 18 points off 16 turnovers.
Wisconsin has another tough opponent next, as they head to No. 19 Illinois on Tuesday. The game airs live on Peacock.