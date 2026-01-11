Winning big games away from home is nothing new for the Wisconsin Badgers

Team and individual notes from Wisconsin's 91-88 win over No.2 Michigan at the Crisler Center Saturday, giving the Badgers (11-5, 3-2 Big Ten) their first victory over an AP Top-25 team this season

Team notes

Wisconsin tallied its 16th win over an AP top-10 team under Greg Gard and ninth top-5 win.



UW's nine top-5 wins in the Gard era lead all Big Ten teams and are tied for sixth nationally: Arizona (12), Kansas (12), Tennessee (12), Duke (10), Iowa State (10), Wisconsin (9), Alabama (9), North Carolina (9), Texas Tech (9).



Saturday marked UW's 6th top-10 road win under Gard, tied for the most in the nation with Alabama, and Kansas.

Recap: Against a team that had blown out nearly everybody on its schedule, Wisconsin delivered a stunning 91-88 upset with hot perimeter shooting and timely defense, giving No.2 Michigan its first loss of the season

Top-10 Road Wins Under Greg Gard: #2 at Michigan 91-88 1/10/26; #7 at Purdue 94-84 2/25/25; #3 at Purdue 74-69 1/3/22; #5 at Ohio State 61-57 1/3/20; #8 at Iowa 67-59 2/24/16; #2 at Maryland 70-57 2/13/16.



UW tallied its 13th road win over a ranked team in the Greg Gard era (since 12/23/15). Those 13 wins are tied for 2nd with Villanova and Michigan State in the NCAA over that span. (Kansas - 14).



Since 1995-96, 4 unranked Big Ten teams have claimed road victories over top-2 teams. Wisconsin is responsible for 3 of the 4: WIS at No. 2 Michigan (1/10/25): W, 91-88; Rutgers at No. 1 Purdue (1/2/23): W, 65-64; WIS at No. 2 Maryland (2/13/16): W, 70-57; WIS at No. 2 Indiana (1/15/13): W, 64-59.



Greg Gard is now 224-122 (.647) overall and 120-79 (.603) in Big Ten play as the head coach at Wisconsin.



UW notched improved to 79-98 all-time against Michigan and claimed its first win at Crisler Center since 2020.



Wisconsin is now 8-6 at Crisler Center dating back to 2008, the only Big Ten team with a record of .500 or better in that span.



Trailing by as many as 14 in the first half (31-17), the Badgers recorded their largest comeback win of the season.



Wisconsin closed the first half on an 11-2 run and held Michigan scoreless for the final 3:53 of the first half.

Wisconsin becomes the first unranked team to beat a Michigan team ranked in the top two in Ann Arbor.



The Wolverines had been 41-0 in such situations until Saturday.#Badgers — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) January 10, 2026





Wisconsin scored 91 points on Saturday, it's most-ever in a win at Michigan. It is also th second-highest total for UW at Michigan, trailing only a 120-102 loss on Feb. 12, 1966.



UW's 91 points are the most allowed by Michigan this season. The Wolverines entered today's game with the nation's No. 1 ranked defense according to KenPom.com.



UW's 91 points are the most allowed by the Wolverines at home since a 94-86 loss to Long Beach State on Nov. 17, 2023.



The Badgers improved to 11-0 this season with scoring at least 80 points. The Badgers are 75-10 when scoring 80+ under Gard.



Michigan entered the game having trailed at home for a total of 5:50. The Badgers led for 12:39 on Saturday.



The Badgers shot 50.0% (29-58) from the field, it's best mark in Big Ten play this season.



UW has shot 45% or better 9 times this season, going 9-0 in such games.



Fantastic game with a fantastic call pic.twitter.com/z6LrNeXkBA — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 10, 2026



UW's 50.0% shooting is the team's highest mark in a Big Ten road game since shooting 61.5% (32-52 at Purdue on 2/15/25.



Wisconsin went 15-for-33 from 3-point range, with 3FGs, matching the team's season high for 3FGs.



The Badgers' 15 triples matches its most-ever in a road game. Wisconsin also hit 15 last season at UCLA (1/21/25) and at Nebraska (2/15/20).



On the season, UW is averaging 10.3 3FGs per game which is tied for 3rd in the Big Ten with Illinois. Indiana and Nebraska lead with 10.6 per game.



The Badgers connected on their first nine shots of the second half, including 7-for-7 from three-point range.



Individual notes

Junior John Blackwell finished with 26 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists, going 4-for-8 from 3-point range.



Blackwell posted at least 20 points for the sixth time this season and the 15th time in his career.



Blackwell reached double digit points for the 11th time this season and 55th time in his career.



Graduate student Nick Boyd tallied 22 points and six assists with zero turnovers. Boyd registered his ninth 20-point game of the season, which ranks second in the Big Ten (Northwestern's Nick Martinelli - 11)



Boyd has scored in double figures in all 16 games this season and ranks seventh in the Big Ten averaging 19.7 ppg on the season.



Freshman Alexis Bieliauskas scored a career-high 17 points, eclipsing his previous high of 11 points (vs. Marquette, 12/6/25).



Bieliauskas connected on a career-high five 3FGs, going 5-for-10 from deep. Entering Saturday, his career-high effort was a 3-for-3 effort against Marquette (12/6/25).



Senior Braeden Carrington notched 12 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists with zero turnovers. He also added a block and a steal.



Carrington went 9-for-12 at the FT line, the most FTs and FTAs of his career.



Carrington has scored in double figures three times this season and 19 times in his career.

- Notes provided by UW Brand Communications

