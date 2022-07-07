Skip to main content

Wisconsin football: five seniors who could become full-time starters in 2022

A look at five seniors on the Wisconsin Badgers football team who may make the leap and become a regular starters this fall.

Looking to replace multiple starters from a year ago, the Wisconsin Badgers enter fall camp in less than a month. 

This week at All Badgers, we have taken a grade-by-grade approach to previewing a handful of players at each grade level that could take the next step and push for playing time, or a starting role, in 2022. 

After covering some of the younger prospects on the verge of seeing the field in a greater capacity, today we shift our focus to five seniors looking to become full-time starters for the first time in their career at Wisconsin.

Previously covered grade levels:

Senior safety John Torchio during spring practice for the Wisconsin Badgers. (Credit: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Safety John Torchio enters fall camp as a starter this season after originally walking on with the Badgers out of high school. 

John Torchio

Despite only starting in three games last season, safety John Torchio still finished sixth on the team in tackles with 35 a year ago. The former walk-on out of California has been a steady contributor for the past three seasons, playing in 26 games, and recording four interceptions as a primarily a rotational player for Jim Leonhard's secondary.

With Collin Wilder and Scott Nelson gone, Torchio enters the 2022 season as not only the most experienced option in the safety room but also an emerging team leader. 

Torchio earned the nickname "the jewelry thief" from his teammates over the years because of his ability to generate turnovers and his propensity to always be around the football. Last season he tied for the team lead with three interceptions, and the hope is that he can continue to be a playmaker for the Badgers this fall. 

With Travian Blaylock most likely out for the majority of the year with an ACL injury, Torchio is tasked with helping a young safety group maintain a high level of play. 

Though 2022 will be Torchio's first year as a bonafide starter, the Badgers should not skip a beat with him roaming the secondary. 

Alexander Smith

The Wisconsin coaching staff added three graduate transfer cornerbacks this off-season. All three players came with plenty of playing experience and the goal of starting for the Badgers this fall. 

However, one of the most impressive cornerbacks from the spring was already on the roster in senior Alexander Smith. The California native has only started one game during his college career but brings plenty of experience after playing in 36 games over the past four years. 

Smith was a vocal leader in the cornerback room in the spring and appeared to be playing with greater confidence after seeing action in 12 games and recording a fumble recovery and an interception as a reserve a year ago. 

While the transfer additions should see playing time, Alexander Smith exited spring ball as one of the team's top-two cornerbacks, and his deep understanding of the defense allowed defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard to use him in various roles in the spring. 

Smith has been a valuable special teams player to this point, but the fifth-year senior enters this season as a versatile piece of the defense and a likely starter. 

Wisconsin offensive lineman Michael Furtney (No. 74) blocking against Penn State (Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports)

Senior Michael Furtney (No. 74) saw most of the first-team reps at right guard during spring practice. 

Michael Furtney

Wisconsin still has some lingering questions on the offensive line heading into fall camp. 

With multiple starting roles up for grabs on the right side of the line, redshirt senior Michael Furtney will enter fall camp as one of the leading candidates to start the season at right guard. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Furtney is the most experienced option at right guard, having played in 31 games and making two starts, both at right guard, in the past. However, Wisconsin has several young players poised to push Furtney for the starting role, namely Tanor Bortolini and Trey Wedig. 

In the spring, Furtney took most of the reps with the first-team offense, and he more than held his own. After waiting his turn for the past four seasons, is 2022 the year that Furtney cracks the starting lineup full-time?

Wisconsin tight end Jack Eschenbach breaks a tackle against Northwestern.

Jack Eschenbach is the most experienced tight end on the roster entering the 2022 season. 

Jack Eschenbach

Replacing the production of former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson will be tough. However, former walk-on Jack Eschenbach returns this season and provides the Badgers with an experienced player to rely on. 

Eschenbach is a two-year letterman and has seen the field in 18 games with Wisconsin. Most of his work has come as a reserve behind Ferguson, but he runs well and is a solid pass-catcher. Last season he recorded three receptions for 32 yards in limited opportunities and displayed noticeable improvement as a blocker. 

The Illinois native missed the final four games of 2021 with a significant lower-body injury, and as a result, Eschenbach was unavailable to participate in spring practice, like many of the other tight ends on the roster. 

Assuming that he is healthy for fall camp, Eschenbach is one of the top candidates to earn playing time, and he should be part of the tight end rotation next season. It will be interesting to see if he can be an every-down tight end this fall and be at the top of the depth chart come the home opener against Illinois State.  

Outside linebacker CJ Goetz making a tackle against Illinois (Credit: Mark Hoffman via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Senior outside linebacker CJ Goetz rotating in with Noah Burks frequently the past two seasons, but could be a full-time starter in 2022. 

CJ Goetz

Another player up for an expanded role this season is outside linebacker, C.J. Goetz. 

After bouncing around a bit early in his career with the Badgers, Goetz has found a home as an outside linebacker the past two seasons. The Muskego (Wis.) product has been used rotationally by assistant coach Bobby April to spell Noah Burks, but he enters the 2022 season as the frontrunner to start opposite Nick Herbig. 

Goetz brings a wealth of experience, having played in 33 games during his four years in Madison, but this season represents his first opportunity to potentially be a full-time starter for Wisconsin. A year ago, Goetz finished with 18 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks while playing in 13 games. 

In the spring, he took all of his reps with the first-team defense and displayed an ability to pressure the quarterback throughout the practices available to media members. Goetz is one of the better outside linebackers on the roster when it comes to setting the edge and stopping the run, which makes him a valuable piece to Wisconsin's front seven. 

Redshirt freshmen Darryl Peterson and TJ Bollers are sure to chip into the number of pass-rushing chances he has during the season after each putting together springs, but Goetz is a favorite to begin the year as a starter and should easily surpass his season totals from a year ago.  

Honorable mention:

  • Tight end Jaylan Franklin
  • Offensive lineman Cormac Sampson
  • Safety Travian Blaylock (likely out for most of the 2022 season with an ACL injury)

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI
Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin outside linebacker CJ Goetz drops into coverage against Penn State. (Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Football

Wisconsin football: five seniors who could become full-time starters in 2022

By Matt Belz58 seconds ago
Wisconsin inside linebackers Jordan Turner (54), Maema Njongmeta (55), and Tate Grass (39) talk during spring practice. (Credit: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Football

Wisconsin football: six juniors looking to become starters in 2022

By Matt Belz20 hours ago
Bucky Badger doing pushups after a Wisconsin touchdown (Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports)
Recruiting

Wisconsin football: Where the Badgers stand in the 2023 recruiting rankings

By Matt BelzJul 6, 2022
Wisconsin defensive lineman James Thompson Jr. warmup up before practice (Credit: Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Football

Wisconsin football: six sophomores ready for a bigger role in 2022

By Matt BelzJul 5, 2022
Vitto Brown taking part in the 2022 NBA Summer League with the Los Angeles Lakers (Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)
Basketball

Wisconsin Badgers in the NBA: 2022 Summer League Preview

By Matt BelzJul 5, 2022
Wisconsin wide receiver Skyler Bell making a diving catch in the Las Vegas Bowl against Arizona State (Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)
Football

Wisconsin football: eight redshirt freshmen who could make an impact in 2022

By Matt BelzJul 4, 2022
A football with the Wisconsin Badgers logo on it (Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Recruiting

Wisconsin Badgers weekly recruiting rundown (July 3)

By Matt BelzJul 3, 2022
Wisconsin outside linebackers coach Bobby April during Las Vegas bowl preparation. (Credit: David Stluka/UW Athletics)
Football

Wisconsin football assistant coach profiles: outside linebackers coach Bobby April

By Matt BelzJul 3, 2022