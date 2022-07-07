Wisconsin football: five seniors who could become full-time starters in 2022

Looking to replace multiple starters from a year ago, the Wisconsin Badgers enter fall camp in less than a month.

This week at All Badgers, we have taken a grade-by-grade approach to previewing a handful of players at each grade level that could take the next step and push for playing time, or a starting role, in 2022.

After covering some of the younger prospects on the verge of seeing the field in a greater capacity, today we shift our focus to five seniors looking to become full-time starters for the first time in their career at Wisconsin.

Safety John Torchio enters fall camp as a starter this season after originally walking on with the Badgers out of high school. Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

John Torchio

Despite only starting in three games last season, safety John Torchio still finished sixth on the team in tackles with 35 a year ago. The former walk-on out of California has been a steady contributor for the past three seasons, playing in 26 games, and recording four interceptions as a primarily a rotational player for Jim Leonhard's secondary.

With Collin Wilder and Scott Nelson gone, Torchio enters the 2022 season as not only the most experienced option in the safety room but also an emerging team leader.

Torchio earned the nickname "the jewelry thief" from his teammates over the years because of his ability to generate turnovers and his propensity to always be around the football. Last season he tied for the team lead with three interceptions, and the hope is that he can continue to be a playmaker for the Badgers this fall.

With Travian Blaylock most likely out for the majority of the year with an ACL injury, Torchio is tasked with helping a young safety group maintain a high level of play.

Though 2022 will be Torchio's first year as a bonafide starter, the Badgers should not skip a beat with him roaming the secondary.

Alexander Smith

The Wisconsin coaching staff added three graduate transfer cornerbacks this off-season. All three players came with plenty of playing experience and the goal of starting for the Badgers this fall.

However, one of the most impressive cornerbacks from the spring was already on the roster in senior Alexander Smith. The California native has only started one game during his college career but brings plenty of experience after playing in 36 games over the past four years.

Smith was a vocal leader in the cornerback room in the spring and appeared to be playing with greater confidence after seeing action in 12 games and recording a fumble recovery and an interception as a reserve a year ago.

While the transfer additions should see playing time, Alexander Smith exited spring ball as one of the team's top-two cornerbacks, and his deep understanding of the defense allowed defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard to use him in various roles in the spring.

Smith has been a valuable special teams player to this point, but the fifth-year senior enters this season as a versatile piece of the defense and a likely starter.

Senior Michael Furtney (No. 74) saw most of the first-team reps at right guard during spring practice. Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Furtney

Wisconsin still has some lingering questions on the offensive line heading into fall camp.

With multiple starting roles up for grabs on the right side of the line, redshirt senior Michael Furtney will enter fall camp as one of the leading candidates to start the season at right guard.

Furtney is the most experienced option at right guard, having played in 31 games and making two starts, both at right guard, in the past. However, Wisconsin has several young players poised to push Furtney for the starting role, namely Tanor Bortolini and Trey Wedig.

In the spring, Furtney took most of the reps with the first-team offense, and he more than held his own. After waiting his turn for the past four seasons, is 2022 the year that Furtney cracks the starting lineup full-time?

Jack Eschenbach is the most experienced tight end on the roster entering the 2022 season. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Jack Eschenbach

Replacing the production of former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson will be tough. However, former walk-on Jack Eschenbach returns this season and provides the Badgers with an experienced player to rely on.

Eschenbach is a two-year letterman and has seen the field in 18 games with Wisconsin. Most of his work has come as a reserve behind Ferguson, but he runs well and is a solid pass-catcher. Last season he recorded three receptions for 32 yards in limited opportunities and displayed noticeable improvement as a blocker.

The Illinois native missed the final four games of 2021 with a significant lower-body injury, and as a result, Eschenbach was unavailable to participate in spring practice, like many of the other tight ends on the roster.

Assuming that he is healthy for fall camp, Eschenbach is one of the top candidates to earn playing time, and he should be part of the tight end rotation next season. It will be interesting to see if he can be an every-down tight end this fall and be at the top of the depth chart come the home opener against Illinois State.

Senior outside linebacker CJ Goetz rotating in with Noah Burks frequently the past two seasons, but could be a full-time starter in 2022. Mark Hoffman via Imagn Content Services, LLC

CJ Goetz

Another player up for an expanded role this season is outside linebacker, C.J. Goetz.

After bouncing around a bit early in his career with the Badgers, Goetz has found a home as an outside linebacker the past two seasons. The Muskego (Wis.) product has been used rotationally by assistant coach Bobby April to spell Noah Burks, but he enters the 2022 season as the frontrunner to start opposite Nick Herbig.

Goetz brings a wealth of experience, having played in 33 games during his four years in Madison, but this season represents his first opportunity to potentially be a full-time starter for Wisconsin. A year ago, Goetz finished with 18 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks while playing in 13 games.

In the spring, he took all of his reps with the first-team defense and displayed an ability to pressure the quarterback throughout the practices available to media members. Goetz is one of the better outside linebackers on the roster when it comes to setting the edge and stopping the run, which makes him a valuable piece to Wisconsin's front seven.

Redshirt freshmen Darryl Peterson and TJ Bollers are sure to chip into the number of pass-rushing chances he has during the season after each putting together springs, but Goetz is a favorite to begin the year as a starter and should easily surpass his season totals from a year ago.

Honorable mention:

Tight end Jaylan Franklin

Offensive lineman Cormac Sampson

Safety Travian Blaylock (likely out for most of the 2022 season with an ACL injury)

