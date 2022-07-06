Wisconsin football: six juniors looking to become starters in 2022

The Wisconsin Badgers football team will have several new starters on each side of the ball next season.

With spring practice under a month away, it is time to begin previewing fall camp and taking a deeper look at some of the players who could help keep the Badgers' string of winning seasons going in 2022.

After previewing the freshmen and sophomores who could see greater playing time in the fall already, it is now time to turn our attention to six juniors on the roster who could make the leap to become starters with a strong fall camp.

Former walk-on Tate Grass is one of the frontrunners to start at inside linebacker this season. Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tate Grass

Despite beginning his career as a walk-on, inside linebacker Tate Grass enters fall camp as one of the top options to replace Leo Chenal and Jack Sanborn next season.

A native of Holmen (Wis.), Grass earned a scholarship this off-season after playing in all 20 games the past two seasons for the Badgers. Primarily a special teams contributor, Grass recorded nine tackles a year ago, and all signs point towards him starting alongside Jordan Turner at inside linebacker in 2022.

Head coach Paul Chryst applauded Grass' consistency and understanding of the defense in the spring, and it would not be a shock to see Grass ultimately lead the team in tackles next year. He is not overly flashy, but his physicality and approach to the game give him a chance to follow a path similar to former walk-on inside linebackers Jack Cichy and Ryan Connelly, both of which wound up playing in the NFL after starring at Wisconsin.

Chimere Dike enters the 2022 season as the No. 1 wide receiver for Wisconsin after playing behind Kendric Pryor and Danny Davis the past two seasons. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Chimere Dike

Chimere Dike is by far the most established player on this list. The Waukesha (Wis.) product has earned plenty of playing time in his first two seasons in Madison, but 2022 could be a breakout season for the 6-foot-1 wide receiver.

With Danny Davis, Kendric Pryor, and Jack Dunn no longer on the roster, Dike is the most experienced wideout on the roster, having played in 20 games. However, next season will be his first chance to be the No. 1 receiver and a full-time starter for the Badgers.

Dike was arguably the most impressive player in all of spring football, and if Wisconsin can get the passing game back on track next season, Dike could have a big season.

A year ago, he finished with 19 receptions for 272 yards and a touchdown. I would not be shocked to see him more than double those numbers in 2022.

Former five-star recruit Logan Brown earned the starting reps at right tackle for most of spring practice. Matt Belz, All Badgers

Logan Brown

Wisconsin rarely lands 5-star recruits, especially from outside the state. So when the Badgers added Logan Brown as part of the 2019 recruiting class, the 6-foot-6 offensive tackle came in with plenty of fanfare and lofty expectations.

A shoulder injury and other medical hiccups over the course of his first three seasons in Madison have limited his opportunities thus far, but he enters 2022 with a chance to finally earn a starting spot.

Brown worked at right tackle all spring, owning the first-team reps under new offensive line coach Bob Bostad. Overall, Brown's play was somewhat uneven at times, as he worked his way back from the shoulder injury and adjusted to a new position after playing most of his career at left tackle.

There are several young players such as Riley Mahlman, Trey Wedig, and Nolan Rucci who will undoubtedly push him for the starting spot, but Brown had every chance to take the job in the spring.

Could this be the year the Michigan native puts it all together and flashes his five-star talent?

Rodas Johnson will look to replace Matt Henningsen as one of the starting defensive ends this fall. Mark Hoffman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rodas Johnson

Defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej has built some nice depth up front along Wisconsin's d-line. One player poised to make the leap into the starting lineup after being a rotation piece in 2021 is junior Rodas Johnson.

A high-energy and quick player along the line, Johnson helped keep Matt Henningsen and Isaiah Mullens fresh a year ago and added seven tackles, one sack, and a forced fumble last season.

With Henningsen out of the picture, Johnson is the top candidate to play next to Mullens and Keeanu Benton in Wisconsin's base 3-4 defense. His agility for his size should also make him a pass-rushing threat when the Badgers switch to their nickel package, so Johnson should see a sizeable uptick in playing time come the fall.

Despite coming off an injury, Clay Cundiff is one of the top contenders to start at tight end next season. Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Clay Cundiff

With Jake Ferguson off playing with the Dallas Cowboys, tight end is one of the biggest question marks on the roster heading into the 2022 season.

One player that could potentially be part of the answer next season is redshirt junior Clay Cundiff, who flashed at times a year ago. Only playing in five games because of a devastating lower-body injury sustained in the third quarter against Iowa, Cundiff still wound up finishing the season fifth in overall receiving yards for the year with 86 yards on three receptions. In fact, his 43-yard reception against Notre Dame was the second-longest reception of the season.

With a clean bill of health, Cundiff returns as one of the most experienced players in the position group this fall and a top candidate to replace Ferguson's role in the offense. Cundiff is a shorter tight end at only 6-foot-3, but he runs and blocks well, and is one of the few tight ends on the roster capable of playing as an inline or move tight end in Wisconsin's system.

Assuming he can remain healthy, Cundiff should see the field more in 2022 and provide the offense with another receiving threat for Graham Mertz to throw to.

Vito Calvaruso

Wisconsin utilized the transfer portal well this off-season. In addition to adding multiple defensive backs and some help at wide receiver, the Badgers also brought in Arkansas kicker Vito Calvaruso.

Calvaruso was one of the nation's best kickoff specialists in 2021, kicking 74 of 83 kickoffs for touchbacks a year ago. However, the 6-foot-2 specialist is also aiming to handle the placekicking duties this season, and he struck the ball well in the spring.

He possesses a strong leg and displays an ability to make kicks of 50 yards or more with relative ease, but the key for Calvaruso will be intermediate accuracy and overall consistency.

Entering fall camp, Calvaruso is the leading candidate for kickoffs and field goals.

