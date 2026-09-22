3 Burning Questions as Wisconsin Looks to Knock Off No. 13 Penn State in Happy Valley

Wisconsin football is about to enter what could be the defining stretch of its season.

A road trip to Happy Valley to face No. 13 Penn State is quite the way to kick off conference play, and that's exactly how the Badgers will do it Saturday night under the lights at Beaver Stadium.

That's followed by the homecoming game versus Michigan State, a matchup that doesn't look too daunting. But immediately after? On the road against a currently undefeated UCLA team, back at home against No. 12 USC, and on the road against No. 17 Iowa on Halloween night.

For as easy as many believed the Badgers' schedule to be this fall, the Big Ten slate starts off in very unforgiving fashion. But let's not get ahead of ourselves — here's three burning questions as Wisconsin prepares to face Penn State:

Will the Badgers harness the power of Colton Joseph's legs?

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joseph's arm was the story last week, as after a shaky start through the air in terms of both accuracy and decision-making, he snapped out of it to put up 302 passing yards in the first half alone. The gunslinger wound up tossing for 362 yards and three scores when all was said and done.

He also ran for 46 yards and a touchdown, however, easily his best rushing output in the Cardinal and White. On his touchdown, he kept the ball on a zone read and leapt into the end zone, recklessly flying through the air to break the plane.

“The thing I continue to challenge him for is, ‘look, when you run, you’ve gotta run to score. Run to win. Not just run to find some space and get some yards,'" head coach Luke Fickell said this week.

It's safe to say that's exactly the attitude Joseph ran with, especially on that touchdown run. When he leapt into the air, you could see it; he wasn't going to be denied six points.

Penn State's defense isn't quite as talented as Notre Dame's, but the Nittany Lions are still very strong on that side of the ball and they've been lights out against the pass in particular. They currently rank No. 2 nationally in passing yards allowed per game with just 90.0. In their last two matchups, neither Temple nor Buffalo eclipsed 60 yards through the air.

Thus, Joseph's legs are going to be crucial in keeping this Penn State defense honest.

"Where that balance is, I don’t know, but we can’t play scared. He can’t play worried about certain things. And I think that’s where he’s different. Of all the guys we’ve had here, go back to Tanner Mordecai who could run the ball really well too. I think he’s younger, he’s got a different mindset when it comes to that, and I think we do as well," Fickell said.

Can Wisconsin throw Rocco Becht off his game?

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The extremely experienced Iowa State transfer is off to a tremendous start this season, with 751 passing yards, nine touchdowns and zero interceptions on 70.3% completion. If the Badgers are going to slow down this Penn State offense, they'll need to adequately harrass its signal-caller.

Becht has been pretty flawless this season. According to Pro Football Focus, he has yet to register a single turnover-worthy play while he's notched seven "big-time throws." Still, he's taken a sack in each game, and remember, Penn State has only faced Group of Six opponents. For comparison, the Badgers didn't surrender a sack against FCS Western Illinois or the MAC's Eastern Michigan.

"Rocco is a guy that’s obviously very experienced, whether it’s in this league or another league. He gives them a lot of options in a lot of different things. He’s a dual threat guy who hasn’t had to use his feet a ton, and I think that’s because of his development as a passer and as a manager of the game," Fickell said.

Again, the Nittany Lions have yet to face a team remotely close to their talent level. But Becht has been damn near perfect through three weeks.

Does Wisconsin have its star playmakers available?

The play Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Malachi Coleman got hurt on in Week 2. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Badgers held running back Abu Sama out of the Week 3 win through he was cleared to play. Wideout Malachi Coleman was also absent from the blowout win, and while he was present on the sideline he wasn't dressed to play.

"Hopefully he's a lot further along this week without playing last week, without taking some shots. But we won't know right away. We'll figure that thing out soon," Fickell said about Sama.

Sama's situation is a little clearer. Seeing as he was cleared for Week 3, he should be cleared once again for Week 4; it may come down to a gut feeling from the staff. Should Wisconsin deploy its star tailback in an effort to upset Penn State? Or should it preserve his health for the remainder of this crucial season?

Reporters spoke to Sama on Tuesday, and he gave every indication that he'd play.

Asked #Badgers RB Abu Sama if there was any doubt in his mind that he would play this week.



"No doubt at all." — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) September 22, 2026

With Coleman, it's a different situation. He may be dealing with concussion-like symptoms, as he hit his head hard on the turf against Western Illinois, but that's just speculation.

“The good news is, he was back out with us on the field. I knew they were a little concerned right off the bat. I look up and he’s the guy screaming and hollering in the huddle. I’m like, ‘Okay, maybe he doesn’t have a headache or whatever comes along with hitting your head or face on the turf,'" Fickell said ahead of Week 3.

Having even just one of Sama and Coleman on the field against Penn State would be a massive boost for this offense.