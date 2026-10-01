3 Matchups That Will Decide the Game Between Wisconsin and Michigan State

Entering Homecoming against Michigan State, Wisconsin is riding as high as it ever has since Luke Fickell became the head coach. The Spartans lost their best offensive player to injury last week, but a team led by Pat Fitzgerald always seems to make things more interesting than they should be.

This is a game the Badgers should be able to control if they don’t beat themselves. Here are three key matchups that will allow them to do so.

Front seven versus the Michigan State run game

As I just alluded to, the Spartans will be without Cam Edwards, not only this week, but for the rest of the season. Entering the season, he was the one guy on this offense that I thought could pose significant problems for Wisconsin, but with his absence, I’m especially intrigued by how the front seven performs.

Last weekend against Penn State, the Badgers limited the Nittany Lions to 3.3 yards per attempt on the ground. The defense single-handedly kept the game competitive until the fourth quarter and dominating the line of scrimmage was a huge part of that.

Against Michigan State, without the alpha in its backfield, it remains to be seen who the Badgers will look to slow down. Jaziun Patterson seems like the most likely candidate, but the Spartans may use a combination of backs on Saturday.

Sep 19, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Cooper Catalano (44) returns a fumble for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Regardless, led by the star linebacker duo of Mason Posa and Cooper Catalano, another big day for this front seven against the run would not only force Michigan State to turn to the passing game more than it would like, but also make the Spartans play from behind.

Seeing a player like Edwards go down for the season is heartbreaking, but Wisconsin simply needs to take advantage of a running back room that will likely be trying to figure things out as the game progresses.

Secondary versus Alessio Milivojevic

Following up on stopping the run game, should the Badgers have success doing so, I’m intrigued to see if the secondary can follow up a quality effort and put the Spartans’ young quarterback in tough spots.

I was surprised by the effort the defensive back room put forth on Saturday, smothering Rocco Becht and keeping him to just 12 completions on 29 attempts for 114 yards. Forcing a similar outing from Milivojevic would likely indicate a beatdown at Camp Randall.

Milivojevic showed promise in Michigan State’s first two games against MAC programs, but against both Notre Dame and Nebraska, he struggled, especially in South Bend.

At Notre Dame Stadium, he went just 9-for-17 for 123 yards through the air and was picked off twice. It was his first opportunity in a hostile environment and he appeared rattled. He followed that up with a better game against the Cornhuskers, going 18-for-26 with 208 yards, but once again threw an interception.

The secondary finally logged an interception against Eastern Michigan a few weeks ago. Charles Perkins made the lone interception in Happy Valley off a batted ball, but even without a pick, the secondary was exceptional.

Without Edwards to lean on in the run game, in what is hopefully a hostile environment, Milivojevic will need to do some growing up if the Spartans want to leave Madison with a win. He’s a talented player, so that’s entirely possible, but if the Wisconsin secondary can force him to throw into tight coverage, there’s room for disaster for Michigan State.

Sep 26, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) passes upfield during the third quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colton Joseph versus himself

I know this isn’t a personnel matchup, but I think it's the most important point of interest for the Wisconsin offense on Saturday.

When you throw three picks, one a pick-six and another that sets up an easy touchdown, you probably lose the game nine times out of 10. Luckily for Joseph, who bounced back in a big way late, Wisconsin overcame his miscues in a monumental win.

This week, he’s playing a less talented defense on paper, but I think his biggest battle is with himself. We saw a fantastic response in a hostile environment, so I’m confident he’s ready to bounce back this weekend, but it’s still worth discussing.

All of a sudden, the fan base seems to be bought back in, at least momentarily. Ideally, it’s going to be a big crowd at Camp Randall on Saturday, and all eyes will be on Joseph. As a highly-touted transfer, at the most important position, there’s an expectation for him to live up to the hype.

Frankly, nobody had Wisconsin at 3-1 at this point, so regardless of how he’s played, you can’t be too upset. But his interception against Eastern Michigan and two of the three, or all three, depending on how you look at it, last week were simply forcing things that weren’t there.

This fan base wants to see good quarterback play, not risky throws that lead to turnovers and points for the other team. Joseph is super talented, but this week, I’d like to see him play to his strengths and avoid trying to make things happen when they’re simply not there. His defense can clearly win football games, so if nothing is open, give it a long field to work with.

Joseph is under a lot of pressure, and I think this week is a good opportunity to establish a rhythm, but he must do better than last week.