4 Michigan State Players Wisconsin Fans Need to Know Ahead of Week 5

Following a momentous road upset over then-No. 13 Penn State in its Big Ten opener, Wisconsin sits at 3-1. Next up for Luke Fickell’s squad is a home matchup with Michigan State, led by first-year head coach and former Northwestern lead man Pat Fitzgerald.

The Spartans will come to Camp Randall Stadium with a 2-2 record, notching wins over Group of Six opponents Toledo and Eastern Michigan before falling to Notre Dame and Nebraska.

Fitzgerald’s teams are known for being physical and competitive, but the overall talent on his inaugural squad in East Lansing is fairly lackluster, especially with running back Cam Edwards out for the rest of the season. Ahead of Saturday’s clash, here are four opposing players for Badger fans to know.

Alessio Milivojevic, Quarterback

Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Milivojevic started the final four games of 2025, showing enough promise to earn the starting role in 2026. Through four contests this fall, the redshirt sophomore has thrown for 748 yards with a 67.0% completion rate and three touchdowns to three interceptions. He threw all three touchdowns against Michigan State’s Group of Six opponents, while all three interceptions have come over the past two weeks against stiffer competition, along with a fumble.

Voted a team captain, Milivojevic is a pocket passer with limited capabilities as a runner. He isn’t devoid of arm talent, but the signal-caller has too often put the ball in harm’s way, as his eight turnover-worthy plays are tied for sixth most in the FBS, per PFF. Wisconsin shut down veteran Rocco Becht at Beaver Stadium last week and will look to carry that momentum back to Camp Randall Stadium and force the younger, much less experienced Milivojevic into mistakes.

Jaziun Patterson, Running Back

Michigan State Spartans running back Jaziun Patterson | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With star running back Cam Edwards done for the season after suffering an injury against Nebraska, who’s next up in Michigan State’s backfield? While there isn’t a one-for-one replacement and a group effort is likely, Patterson appears positioned to lead the charge. The fifth-year senior is second on the team in carries, logging 26 for 100 yards (3.8 yards per carry) and two touchdowns across four games, although he didn’t have a touch in the loss to Notre Dame.

Patterson shouldered the rushing load against the Cornhuskers last week, taking 16 carries for 54 yards (3.4 yards per carry) and a touchdown. The efficiency has been lackluster, but the Iowa transfer has ample Power Four experience with 221 career carries and thus likely has more of Pat Fitzgerald’s trust than the likes of Western Kentucky transfer Marvis Parrish or Brandon Tullis. I wouldn’t fully bank on a bellcow effort, but expect Patterson to get the early opportunities against Wisconsin.

Jordan Hall, Linebacker

Michigan State Spartans linebacker Jordan Hall | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The cornerstone of the Spartans’ defense, Hall has been fantastic when available. Appearing in three games, the two-time captain has racked up 21 tackles (12 solo) and three tackles for loss while earning a team-best 87.3 PFF grade. Injuries have been a major issue, however, as Hall missed Week 2 against Eastern Michigan due to a right arm injury and was carted off with an apparent left leg injury in the third quarter against Nebraska last week.

No further update on Hall’s health has been provided, leaving the senior’s status in major doubt for Saturday in Madison and beyond. With fellow starting linebacker Brady Pretzlaff already dinged up and missing the Nebraska game, Michigan State’s depth at the second level is being tested. Hall being unavailable would be a major blow to the Spartans and thrust reserves such as Dion Crawford and Caleb Wheatland, who have health concerns of their own, or even more unproven options further down the depth chart into prominent roles against the Badgers.

Eli Coenen, Defensive Lineman

Michigan State Spartans defensive lineman Eli Coenen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Climbing from Division II Bemidji State to Illinois, Coenen has made an early impact in his first season at Michigan State. The junior defensive lineman leads the team with three sacks, all tallied in Week 2 against Eastern Michigan, along with 12 tackles (six solo) and a pass deflection. His 11 pressures are also the most among Spartan defenders.

While Coenen has shown off impressive pass-rushing skills, mostly from the interior, his tackling has been questionable. The Baldwin, Wisconsin, native owns a lowly 24.4 PFF tackling grade and has been credited with four missed tackles. The Badgers need to keep Coenen away from quarterback Colton Joseph in passing situations, but he could be a player to attack in the run game.