B1G Power Rankings: Badgers Inch Higher as Conference Endures Week 2 Bloodbath

Outside of Michigan upsetting Oklahoma in the Big House, Week 2 was a rough look for the Big Ten.

Ohio State collapsed against Texas in the second half. Oregon fell victim to one of the biggest upsets of all time in college football given where the Ducks and Oklahoma State were as programs, respectively. Minnesota got blown out at home by Mississippi State. Rutgers, Purdue and Illinois all lost to ACC schools.

As we do each week here at Badgers On SI, here's a breakdown of where things stand in the Big Ten heading into Week 3:

1. Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana's Charlie Becker. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last Week: No. 2 (moves up one)

It never felt quite right ranking the reigning undefeated national champions anything but No. 1. And now, thanks to an epic collapse by Ohio State down in Austin, Indiana claims the top spot ahead of Week 3.

2. Ohio State Buckeyes

Last Week: No. 1 (moves down one)

A comeback for the ages from the Longhorns, and an utter collapse from the Buckeyes. Ohio State had a lot of chances to put this game away, but didn't play to win — it played not to lose. That usually comes back to bite teams, even the Scarlet and Gray.

3. USC Trojans

Last Week: No. 3

USC doesn't feel like it's good enough to be the third-best team in the Big Ten, but after the conference endured a blood bath of a Week 2, here we are. How did USC let the Ragin' Cajun's score 30 points? Great question. But the Trojans aren't in trouble just yet; they face Rutgers in Week 3.

4. Penn State Nittany Lions

Last Week: No. 5 (moves up one)

The final score against Temple (27-9) doesn't look that pretty, and that's not an adjective I'd use to describe the game either. But quarterback Rocco Becht looks tremendous; he's tossed for 539 yards and seven touchdowns to no interceptions on 76% completion through two games.

5. Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Hank Brown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Week: No. 7 (moves up two)

I'm not sure Iowa is that different of a team than it's been since what's felt like the dawn of time, but that's still a pretty darn good team. In extremely Iowa fashion, the Hawkeyes beat the Cyclones 16-13 to move to 2-0.

6. Michigan Wolverines

Last Week: No. 12 (moves up six)

It's already been quite the roller coaster for the Wolverines in these rankings. From No. 7 to No. 12 and now back up to No. 6, Michigan is a head-scratching team. It still doesn't have much of an offense, but that defense is legit and it can win plenty of games this season exactly how it beat Oklahoma.

7. Oregon Ducks

Last Week: No. 4 (moves down three)

Oregon feels like it should be lower after the most heinous loss of the Dan Lanning era in Eugene, but this roster is still so damn talented on paper — which makes the meltdown in Stillwater all the more confusing.

8. Washington Huskies

Last Week: No. 6 (moves down two)

Washington is battered by injuries, especially to its running back and wide receiver rooms. But the Huskies simply don't look that good this season. They needed some Demond Williams Jr magic to put away Washington State in the opener, and needed to survive a Utah State Hail Mary at home to escape with a two-point win over the Aggies.

9. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Last Week: No. 9

Nebraska took care of business against a MAC school for the second straight week. Oh, and true freshman Jamal Rule (eight carries, 88 yards and a touchdown) is still impossible to tackle.

10. UCLA Bruins

UCLA running back Wayne Knight. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Week: No. 10

So far so good for the Bob Chesney era in Westwood, as UCLA handled San Diego State 28-10 to move to 2-0. Nico Iamaleava (14-of-22, 151 yards, one interception) still doesn't look that good; it'll be interesting to see how this team plays when it can't run for 200-plus yards on a weaker defensive front.

11. Wisconsin Badgers

Last Week: No. 13 (moves up two)

No, the Badgers didn't play great for the duration of the game against Western Illinois, but their ascension here is more about the incompetence of the rest of the conference this week. Let's see how they handle Eastern Michigan, which got just pounded by Michigan State 35-7.

12. Illinois Fighting Illini

Last Week: No. 11 (moves down one)

It was a narrow 31-27 loss to Duke, but the Blue Devils ran all over the Illini who only mustered 111 rushing yards and 3.5 yards per carry. That doesn't bode well for Illinois' chances in the Big Ten.

13. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Last Week: No. 8 (moves down five)

Minnesota is in free fall in these rankings after a brutal home performance against a Mississippi State team that was widely expected to finish at or near the bottom of the SEC. Expectations might've changed now for these Bulldogs, especially with the way quarterback Kamario Taylor is playing, but this is one of those losses that SEC stans will point to as to why their conference is better from top to bottom. Thanks a lot, Gophers.

14. Maryland Terrapins

Last Week: No. 15 (moves up one)

I'm dying to see Maryland play a legitimate opponent, but with easy wins over Hampton and UConn to kick things off, the Terps are at 2-0. We'll find out a lot more about this team shortly with games against Virginia Tech and UCLA up next.

15. Northwestern Wildcats

Last Week: No. 14 (moves down one)

Extremely early bye week for the Wildcats here. Next up? Colorado, Indiana and Penn State. We'll find out quickly just who these Wildcats are.

16. Michigan State

Michigan State’s Cam Edwards, left, celebrates his touchdown with Alessio Milivojevic, right, during the third quarter against Eastern Michigan. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last Week: No. 15

Michigan State beat Eastern Michigan 35-7, which means that Badgers fans will undoubtably apply the transitive property to whatever the final score of Wisconsin's tilt with the Eagles is. Thanks, Spartans.

17. Purdue Boilermakers

Last Week: No. 17

Purdue might be a little better than we thought, but that's not saying much. You like the fight from the Boilermakers, but as expected, they now sit at 1-1.

18. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Last Week: No. 18

Rutgers had a chance to bounce back, pickup a win over a Power Four team and reassure the country that they aren't completely hot garbage against a bad Boston College team. That didn't happen; the Scarlet Knights lost 28-21 and if it wasn't for FCS Howard lurking in Week 4, they could legitimately be staring down the barrel of an 0-12 season.