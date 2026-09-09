B1G Week 2 Power Rankings: Where do Badgers Stand After Instant Chaos?

It was a wild Week 1 in the Big Ten. Between Rutgers' stunning loss to UMass, yet another asterisk for Michigan football and Oregon barely hanging on against Boise State, there was no shortage of drama and intrigue well before conference play even begins.

Badgers On SI has another set of power rankings as programs across the conference prep for Week 2:

1. Ohio State Buckeyes

Last Week: No. 1

No change at the top here. Ohio State rolled over Ball State to the surprise of absolutely nobody. We'll learn a lot more about this Buckeyes team Saturday night in Austin against the No. 4 Texas Longhorns.

2. Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana's Josh Hoover (10), bloodied, during the Indiana versus North Texas football game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last Week: No. 2

Remember, Indiana didn't look all that dominant last year in a Week 1 win over Old Dominion, when future Badgers' quarterback Colton Joseph carved it up to the tune of 179 yards and two scores on the ground alone. I refuse to bet against Cignetti's team until I'm given a legitimate reason to do so.

3. USC Trojans

Last Week: No. 4 (moves up one)

The Trojans left some question marks against San Jose State in Week 0, but it was all too easy against the Bulldogs. Quarterback Jayden Maiava had fewer incompletions (two) than touchdowns (three). A truly dominant performance coupled with Oregon struggling against Boise State propels USC up one spot.

4. Oregon Ducks

Last Week: No. 3 (moves down one)

You kept thinking Oregon was going to pull away from Boise State, and the Broncos kept roaring back. Is there cause for concern in Eugene? That remains to be seen. The Broncos are a very strong Group of Six team. But the Ducks certainly didn't look like the No. 2 team in the nation.

5. Penn State Nittany Lions

Last Week: No. 5

It was just Marshall, but Nittany Lions' head coach Matt Campbell passed his first test in Happy Valley with flying colors, destroying the Thundering Herd 45-0.

6. Washington Huskies

Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr.. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Week: No. 6

It was a little dicey there for the Huskies, but then Demond Williams Jr did Demond Williams Jr things and bailed Washington out for a nice Week 1 win in the Apple Cup. Washington State isn't a great team and the score probably shouldn't've been this close, but I give the Huskies something of a pass against a rival in Week 1.

7. Iowa Hawkeyes

Last Week: No. 8 (moves up one)

I'm still not sure Iowa has an answer to its quarterback quandary, but it didn't need one against hapless Northern Illinois, which it dismantled 40-0.

8. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Last Week: No. 9 (moves up one)

This is where a lot of teams start to benefit from the free-fall I currently have Michigan in after one of the most egregious displays of ref-ball I've ever seen. There's not a whole lot to say about Minnesota quite yet after it took care of business against FCS Eastern Illinois.

9. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Anthony Colandrea. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Week: No. 10 (moves up one)

UNLV transfer quarterback Anthony Colandrea looks like he's going to be fine but nothing special in Lincoln. But it's true freshman running back Jamal Rule we need to look out for; he totaled 169 yards and three touchdowns in his collegiate debut against a pretty solid MAC team.

10. UCLA Bruins

Last Week: No. 12 (moves up two)

Color me impressed with UCLA on the road against a hyped-up California team in Week 1. Nico Iamaleava wasn't all that impressive, but the Bruins churned out 277 rushing yards against the Golden Bears. It remains to be seen whether they'll be able to run the football like that against Big Ten defensive fronts.

11. Illinois Fighting Illini

Last Week: No. 13 (moves up two)

I wasn't particularly impressed with Illinois' win over UAB. The tackling, especially, needs to get cleaned up. But at least the Illini appear to have a competent quarterback in Katin Houser, which is more than I can say with certainty for the next team on this list.

12. Michigan Wolverines

Last Week: No. 7 (moves down five)

Saturday night in the Big House was robbery. Western Michigan won that football game. It doesn't really matter that Michigan gets the win in the record books, because it lost that game in the court of public opinion. The extra second being added to the clock felt like when you rage-quit out of a Madden game and load back in to wipe the result. What a disgrace. But Michigan has a bigger problem than the ire of the entire country: quarterback Bryce Underwood (12-of-22, 170 yards, one touchdown and one interception) has not yet taken that crucial second-year leap.

13. Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin quarterback Colton Joseph. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last Week: No. 11 (moves down two)

My opinion of Wisconsin didn't change much watching the Notre Dame game; their drop in these rankings is more of a reflection of how the teams around them performed. What, if anything, can the Badgers prove this week against FCS Western Illinois?

14. Northwestern Wildcats

Last Week: No. 15 (moves up one)

The Wildcats deployed a very balanced offensive attack against FCS South Dakota State, passing for 273 yards and rushing for 224. They have a bye in Week 2 before a huge stretch in which they host Colorado, travel to face Indiana in Bloomington and then host Penn State. They better buckle up in Evanston.

15. Maryland Terrapins

Last Week: No. 16 (moves up one)

The Terps destroyed Hampton, but what can we glean from a beatdown of an FCS school? Not a whole lot. Notably, Maryland ran for a whopping 365 yards.

16. Michigan State Spartans

Last Week: No. 17 (moves up one)

Michigan State, as many thought they might, played Toledo concerningly close in Week 1. It's setting up to be the long year we anticipated in East Lansing.

17. Purdue Boilermakers

Last Week: No. 18 (moves up one)

Purdue has Rutgers to thank for no longer being the conference bottom-dweller. The Boilermakers were up just 16-6 at halftime over FCS Indiana State, but they ultimately locked in and put the Sycamores away.

18. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Rutgers quarterback #12 Dylan Lonergan. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last Week: No. 14 (moves down four)

Rutgers, Rutgers, Rutgers. You have to feel bad for the Scarlet Knight faithful, but the blowout loss to UMass was objectively one of the funnier outcomes I've seen in a college football game. The Minutemen, who went 0-12 last season, waltzed into SHI Stadium and by the second quarter were in complete control of a the game. Greg Schiano is just about finished his second time around as skipper in Piscataway.