Badgers Make Splashy General Manager Hire in Big Move for Front Office

Wisconsin made a big splash Sunday as it continues to reshape its front office and adopt to the ever-changing world of college football.

The Badgers have hired former Indianapolis Colts Chief Personnel Executive Morocco Brown for their general manager role, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel. General manager has essentially been vacant since the previous GM in Madison, Marcus Sedberry, had to step in to fill the interim athletic director gig.

Sources: Wisconsin is hiring longtime NFL personnel executive Morocco Brown as the football program’s new general manager. Brown’s NFL career includes stints with the Colts, Browns, Commanders and Bears. His last role in Indianapolis was as Chief Personnel Executive. pic.twitter.com/eBgR3WbUAy — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) May 31, 2026

Brown has multiple decades of experience in the NFL front office world. His first big-time front office gig came with the Chicago Bears, with whom he worked for from 2001-2007.

He followed that up with a stint as Washington's Director of Pro Personnel from 2008-2013, before holding a similar role with the Cleveland Browns (Vice President of Player Personnel) from 2014-2015. Up until last June, he had been with the Colts ever since, where he earned a quick promotion from Director of College Scouting to Chief Personnel Executive.

Thus, Brown has extensive experience scouting and evaluating both college and NFL players alike. The former NC State linebacker is an X's and O's guy who brings a strong track record in prospect evaluation to Madison. It'll be interesting to see how he handles the financial side of the role, but in terms of purely evaluating football players, Brown is well-seasoned.

Though Brown rose through the NFL front office ranks, he didn't land a general manager gig despite interviewing for one six times. He's been a GM candidate for teams such as the Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears.

Now, Brown finally gets the top gig in a front office, but it'll come at the college level. He figures to oversee every aspect of Wisconsin's roster building, from high school recruiting to the transfer portal madness in the winter.

This is a crucial hire for the Badgers, who needed to fill their general manager role while they continue the search for their next athletic director.