Camp Randall makes ESPN's list of Top 25 college football stadiums
Camp Randall Stadium was named as one of the 25 best college football stadiums in the country in a recent ranking from ESPN. It checks in at No. 8 on the list, trailing only the home venues of LSU, UCLA, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Washington, and Ohio State.
"The site of Camp Randall Stadium is steeped in history — Wisconsin's state fair took place there before the Civil War, and Union soldiers were trained there during the war — but it might be most recognized for a recent tradition: 'Jump Around,'" wrote Adam Rittenberg. "In 1998, Wisconsin blasted House of Pain's 1992 song "Jump Around" between the third and fourth quarters of its homecoming game against Purdue. Students and others in both stadium decks bounced to the song, causing the venue to shake with excitement. The Badgers went on to beat the Boilermakers and began playing the song before the fourth quarter of every game. Players and visiting fans often join in the 'Jump Around,' creating one of the most exciting and recognizable scenes in college football."
Camp Randall, the Badgers' home since 1917, is the fourth-oldest FBS stadium in the country. It has a capacity of nearly 76,000 and boasts one of the best home-field advantages in college football.
Wisconsin, which is heading into Luke Fickell's second year as head coach, has not had a losing season since 2001.
