Luke Fickell's non-answer about Billy Edwards Jr. told us everything we need to know

Luke Fickell didn't say whether injured quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. would be back with the Wisconsin Badgers next season, but his lack of an answer actually told us everything we needed to know.

Specifically, the head coach was asked at his Wednesday press conference whether he has had any discussions with Edwards about potentially playing for the Badgers in 2026.

Fickell answered with one word: "Yeah."

He nodded, smiled and moved onto the next question.

Technically, all the head coach admitted was that he has had at least one discussion with the veteran college quarterback.

But his lack of explanation or context beyond that answer really spoke for itself.

When Wisconsin first brought Edwards in through the transfer portal last winter, Fickell made it clear from the very start that he would be the starter and lead the team.

It wasn't a quarterback competition. Edwards was the top priority and the No. 1 guy from the moment he stepped on campus.

If the plan was for him to come back next year and start, or even just compete with other QBs, Fickell would have said so. He has no reason not to.

He was clear earlier in the press conference that the Badgers will be looking to the portal again to address the quarterback position, and that could include multiple passers coming to Madison.

Edwards came to Wisconsin to be the starter in what he thought would be his final year or eligibility. If he is granted a medical waiver as expected and gets to play in 2026, it's not going to be with the Badgers.

