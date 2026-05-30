Colton Joseph's Father Identifies The Trait That Makes His Son a Special QB

The father of Wisconsin's newest QB1 Colton Joseph, David, obviously had plenty of positive things to share about his son on The Badger Connect Podcast hosted by Mike Heller.

The two were asked about their family's athletic journey, adjusting to life in Madison and much more. But arguably the most interesting exchange came when Heller asked the elder Joseph if and when he knew his son had some serious potential on the gridiron.

David claims he saw his son's athleticism dating back to when he played flag football as a five and six year old. But specifically, he highlighted the trait that he believes sets his son apart from other gunslingers:

“You’ll see how instinctive he is in the pocket," he said. “He keeps getting better at it. Just those initial instincts that he has. Being able to make plays out of nothing that he’s been doing since he’s six years old, and you will all see that this year.”

Again, Joseph's father should obviously be expected to talk his son up, especially on a podcast. But it's still illuminating to hear him describe the quarterback's instincts as his signature trait.

Joseph's pocket presence an enormous upgrade

Old Dominion Monarchs quarterback Colton Joseph. | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Joseph is obviously a mobile quarterback the likes of which Wisconsin may never have even had on its roster. His 1,654 rushing yards and 24 scores on the ground the past two seasons highlight his dynamic legs. But those legs lend themselves to more than just designed quarterback runs and escapability — they allow Joseph to more deftly navigate the pocket.

That's a skill the Badgers sorely lacked last season. Backup gunslinger Danny O'Neil had some mobility, but also some of the worst pocket presence we've seen in Madison. For all of Carter Smith's mobility, he too was just a freshman who was still very much learning how to operate from a Big Ten pocket.

It'll be interesting to see how Joseph's lauded instincts translate to the Big Ten. Old Dominion plays in the Sun Belt, which aside from being a significant step down in competition, also isn't exactly known for its rugged defense.

Big Ten defenders are faster, more athletic and more explosive. But those are all very apt words to describe Joseph's game as well.

This Colton Joseph tape is a blast, man.



Full breakdown coming soon, but there’s a LOT of high-level ball against P4 competition…#Badgers pic.twitter.com/6CCTMWihOn — Seamus (@seamus_rohrer) January 6, 2026

Overall, it's very encouraging to hear Joseph's father gush over his instincts, in particular. We already knew about his dynamic legs. We already knew about his blazing speed. We already knew about his strong arm and ability to make every throw on the field. Those things are all evident on tape.

But what Wisconsin needs — and has needed desperately — is a quarterback with that "it" factor, the mental edge and ability to make extraordinary plays when it seems impossible. That's what Joseph figures to give the Badgers this fall.