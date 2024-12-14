Could Wisconsin football keep its bowl streak alive after all?
The Wisconsin football team has been hit by the transfer portal, but not as hard as the program in West Virginia called Marshall.
The Thundering Herd announced that they will not take on Army in the Independence Bowl later this month after seeing a coaching change and the loss of over 20 players to the portal.
NCAA officials told Yahoo Sports that they are working to find a replacement from the group of teams that finished this past year 5-7 as the rest of the 6-6 teams all are locked into current postseason games.
The Badgers saw their two-plus decade streak of qualifying for a bowl come to an end following a loss to Minnesota. Head coach Luke Fickell has lost his starting quarterback and a handful of others players, but they are in the mix of those that finished 5-7.
The NCAA told the site that they are determining who would be next in line through the NCAA APR, which is the Academic Progress Rate. Wisconsin finished tied for seventh in the APR in 2022-23.
Other teams that finished 5-7 include Virginia, Kansas, Cincinnati, Utah, Michigan State, UCLA, Louisiana Tech, Eastern Michigan, New Mexico, Hawaii, Air Force, Oregon State, Auburn, Old Dominion, ULM and Charlotte.