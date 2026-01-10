When the NCAA cut the transfer portal to a lone two-week winter window, nobody quite knew what would happen on Jan. 2 and the days after.

For the Badgers, the rule change brought a controlled chaos, as Wisconsin football landed 24 commits in the first week and brought back two players who had previously announced their plans to enter the portal.

Those moves have bolstered the team's overall roster, but it also drastically altered the roles of those who have returned from the 2025 squad.

Winner: Luke Fickell

Nobody needed a win as badly as Luke Fickell. Coming off a rough season and a small 2025 recruiting class with no blue chip recruits, Fickell has gotten back in the good graces of Badgers fans.

His new hires have recruited their respective positions well, and they've hit on some of their key targets. It'll have to show on the field, but this was a big offseason for Fickell, and he's hitting all the right keys.

Loser: RB Darrion Dupree

Dupree battled injuries throughout 2025, but with his 131-yard, two-touchdown breakout against Illinois and the transferring of teammate DilinJones, he looked primed to be a key part of the offense next season.

84-YARD HOUSE CALL 🏠



Darrion Dupree takes it all the way for @BadgerFootball ‼️ pic.twitter.com/yWVZqgVN59 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 23, 2025

Now, he has plenty of competition just to be the No. 2 back. Former Iowa State star Abu Sama is set to lead the RB room. USC transfer Bryan Jackson and TCU transfer Nate Palmer are talented enough to legitimately challenge Dupree leading up to the regular season.

Winner: WR Tyrell Henry

A lot has gone right for Henry this offseason. Wisconsin lost most of its wide receivers, either due to graduation or the portal. That included starting slot receiver Trech Kekahuna.

With both of Wisconsin's transfer additions playing on the perimeter, Henry remains the team's clear top slot wide receiver.

On 4th down, Tyrell Henry hauls it in for @BadgerFootball 🦡 pic.twitter.com/ct9kSkq4Zp — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 6, 2025

Henry had a decent 2025 season, but he was by no means a player who was a lock to start in 2026.

Loser: Returning young CBs

With Wisconsin losing its starting perimeter corners and nickel back, cornerback was a clear position of need in the portal. However, nobody expected how aggressive new CB coach Robert Steeples would be in the portal, though.

Robert Steeples joins the Badger Football staff as the cornerbacks coach, Paul Haynes moves to secondary coach.



Welcome to Madison, @SteepDiesel!



🔗| https://t.co/h8zjtOcTr2#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/sQEbEnJETF — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 23, 2025

The Badgers have accumulated a wealth of young CB talent, including a trio of players with three years of eligibility. That left returning players Omillio Agard, Cairo Skanes, Jai’Mier Scott and Jahmare Washington with much less secure roles in 2026 and beyond.

Winner: OL Colin Cubberly

Cubberly started seven games as a redshirt freshman last season, but that was more of a result of injuries than Cubberly forcing his way onto the field.

With Joe Brunner transferring and Kerry Kodanko graduating, Wisconsin had an opportunity to pursue a plug-and-play starting guard. They didn't.

The Badgers did add players like PJ Wilkins and Blake Cherry, who can play the position. However, Cubberly's experience and familiarity should give him a leg up.

If Wisconsin opts to keep Emerson Mandell at tackle, Cubberly will be the favorite to earn one of the two starting guard spots.

Loser: DT Dillan Johnson

Johnson has played in 23 games over his two seasons with the Badgers, but he saw his defensive snaps decrease from 2024 to 2025 and didn't log more than 11 defensive snaps in a game.

With several interior defensive linemen graduating or entering the portal, it looks like Johnson would have a shot at a starting role.

Now, that may not be the case.

Charles Perkins jumped Johnson on the depth chart late in 2025, and Wisconsin brought in a trio of experienced defensive tackles through the portal.

Illinois State transfer Jake Anderson just played in the FCS championship for Illinois State. Junior Poyser had a breakout 2025 season with Buffalo, and Hammond Russell started six games for West Virginia last year.

Buffalo DT Junior Poyser is a DAWG in the Portal!💪🏾 @JuniorPoyser1



6’2 310| 31 TOT TKLS| 5.5 SACKS| 1 FF



Very strong, plays with leverage, athletic, great at stopping the run as well as getting to the QB.



2 YEARS OF ELIGIBILITY! pic.twitter.com/WNJ7sV3V8o — GUCCE🦬🐦‍⬛ (@gucceCU) December 24, 2025

That means Johnson is more likely to compete for the last spot in the DT rotation than for a starting job.

