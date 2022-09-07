Clay Cundiff and Hayden Rucci give Wisconsin a 1-2 punch at tight end

With Jake Ferguson off playing for the Dallas Cowboys of the NFL, the Wisconsin Badgers entered the 2022 season looking for a young group of tight ends to step up.

Despite having several viable candidates to replace Ferguson, questions lingered about the tight end position given the health history of the room.

After each missing several games over the course of their careers due to injury, it appears that tight ends Clay Cundiff and Hayden Rucci are finally healthy and ready to step up in place of Ferguson.

In Wisconsin's season-opening win over Illinois State, the duo combined for 50 yards receiving on four receptions and were active blockers in the run game.

Both redshirt juniors, Cundiff and Rucci are roommates off the field and came in together as part of the 2019 recruiting class with fellow roommate Graham Mertz. While it has taken some bumps and bruises to get here, the trio is finally finding success together on the field in 2022.

After back-to-back injury-riddled seasons, Cundiff made a couple of big plays last season, most notably a 43-yard reception against Notre Dame and a 25-yard touchdown catch versus Michigan. However, a devastating injury in the Iowa game ended his season and forced him to miss spring practice.

Wisconsin tight end Clay Cundiff running after the catch against Illinois State. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Now back, with a clean bill of health, Cundiff is trying to make the most of his opportunities. "It felt amazing, you know, running through that tunnel, 80-thousand fans, just to be back out there with the guys, it felt great," Cundiff told reporters after the opener.

Making his first career start in a Wisconsin uniform on Saturday night, Cundiff noted that "this is what everybody dreams of when they want to play college ball." He did not disappoint, with two key receptions, each resulting in a first down for the offense.

Earlier in the fall, offensive coordinator Bobby Engram had this to say about Cundiff's development and what he could bring to the offense:

"He has a good grasp of the playbook. You see him, he's a guy who is physical enough in the run game, he will get in there and mix it up. But he's got enough speed and athleticism to run a lot of routes on the route tree. You know, just trying to see what he can do well, and anytime you've got a playmaking tight end that just adds a different dimension to the offense. I'm happy for him after missing the spring, he's worked really hard to get back and you know, he will be able to help us."

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst praised the play of Cundiff and Hayden Rucci after the game, saying, "I think that whole tight end group is one that we feel good about, and they just need to continue to play and gain that experience."

The game marked only the seventh career contest for Cundiff, and game No. 13 for backup tight end Hayden Rucci, who also had to overcome a Lisfranc injury in his left foot last season to be on the field on Saturday.

Known primarily for his strength as a blocker after working as an inline tight end in 2020 and 2021, Rucci recorded his first career receptions against Illinois State, each moving the sticks for a first down. When asked about his expanded role in the passing game Saturday night, Rucci said, "I'm not expecting anything crazy, but I'm going to do whatever the coaches ask me to do."

Wisconsin tight end Hayden Rucci catching a pass from Graham Mertz against Illinois State. Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Quarterback Graham Mertz was excited to see his roommate get involved in the passing game, saying, "it was nice to see guys like Rooch [Hayden Rucci] get some catches and get in space." Paul Chryst was not surprised to see Rucci's performance, however. "Credit to him for the work he's put in," Chryst said during his postgame press conference.

Make no mistake though, Rucci is still a weapon in the run game. The 256-pound tight end played a central role in paving the way for Braelon Allen's 96-yard rushing touchdown, and finished the game as the second-highest graded tight end in the Power-5, according to Pro Football Focus.

Already proven blockers, Chryst noted that Rucci and Cundiff will need to continue to step up as receiving targets this year, saying the duo will need "to be able to deliver, you know, in the passing game as much as in the run game."

Though one contest, it appears they are ready for the moment this season after biding their time behind Jake Ferguson the past three seasons in Madison.

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers

Twitter - @All_Badgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.