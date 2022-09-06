WATCH: Wisconsin ILB Maema Njongmeta talks his first career start

The Wisconsin Badgers have a long tradition of success at the linebacker position. So despite losing Leo Chenal (Kansas City Chiefs) and Jack Sanborn (Chicago Bears) to the NFL this off-season, expectations remain high for Wisconsin's inside linebacker room in 2022.

After a long battle this fall, which featured five different players competing for playing time at the position, Maema Njongmeta and Jordan Turner made their first career starts on Saturday night against Illinois State at inside linebacker.

For Njongmeta, the opportunity to start was a long-time coming after battling injuries during his first three years in the program. However, he made the most of his chances, leading the team with eight total tackles and getting into the backfield for a tackle for loss. Based on his effort, Njongmeta finished with the fourth-highest grade on the defense (82.5 out of 100), according to Pro Football Focus, an analytics company that grades players on each snap.

After the game, Njongmeta met with local reporters to discuss his performance, saying, "it was exciting. I mean you dream about moments like these and to finally be there, all the work in the off-season with the boys, to finally be there it felt really good."

The redshirt junior admitted that he had his doubts at times, like any player, but he never lost faith, believing that starting for Wisconsin was always realistic. "I think it was just a matter of when was I going to put it together," Njongmeta told media members during postgame interviews. "A lot of that just takes time, and the timing finally lined up."

Having to persevere through a sports hernia that required surgery. A scare with COVID-19, which impacted his heart. As well as a torn groin earlier in his career, it appears it was all worth the wait for Njongmeta. The Adlai Stevenson High School standout from Illinois credited his teammates, family, and support system for their help to this point. "I had a lot of really good guys around me, who were able to pick me up, some mentors who encouraged me. My family, my faith, kept me strong through those doubts, but yeah, the road wasn't easy and this is only the beginning of the next chapter," Njongmeta said.

Head coach Paul Chryst came away encouraged by the starting tandem of Njongmeta and Jordan turner, who "played fast" in the team's opening game. When asked about their performance during his weekly press conference, Chryst said, "you felt them," and that there were "a number of plays where they believed what they saw and a triggered on it, and I think made some really impactful plays."

With one game in the books, Njongmeta and Turner will turn their attention to Washington State, a team known for passing the ball but also features a former teammate at running back, Nakia Watson.

It will be up to Njongmeta to maintain the tradition of success at inside linebacker going forward.

