Eastern Michigan Head Coach Chris Creighton Outlines What Concerns Him About Facing Wisconsin

Eastern Michigan head coach Chris Creighton is currently navigating one of the more unenviable tasks a Group of 6 skipper can be tasked with: facing back-to-back Power Four opponents on the road.

The Eagles are coming off a 35-7 defeat at the hands of Michigan State in East Lansing, and they now have to gear up to go play another Big Ten team on the road.

As Eastern Michigan looks for an enormous upset win and Wisconsin looks to satiate a fanbase that wasn't thrilled with how its team performed against lowly FCS Western Illinois, the Eagles' head coach Creighton had plenty of praise to heap on the Badgers ahead of Saturday morning in Camp Randall Stadium.

On QB Colton Joseph

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scouting the Badgers obviously starts with their QB1 Joseph. The gunslinger didn't have the best week against the Leathernecks, as his accuracy was off all night, especially in the first half. Still, Creighton knows what kind of potential Joseph has.

“Another really tough, physical program. They’re gonna run the football; things really do start with their quarterback, though. An Old Dominion transfer, he can throw it but he also runs the ball really well," he said.

“When you have a quarterback who’s a really effective runner, it opens up a huge can of worms…It can spread you out, it can keep you home, it can mess with your eyes. I’m sure they’ve got a really good plan to use him effectively.”

Creighton is clearly pretty worried about Joseph's legs. That's interesting, becaus the quarterback only has 36 total rushing yards through three games. Still, Creighton knows what Joseph is capable of once he gets on the move, and he certainly doesn't want to be the team against which Joseph finally tears it up on the ground.

On RB Abu Sama

Wisconsin Badgers running back Abu Sama III. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Creighton unsurprisingly highlighted Sama, as he appears dialed in on the Badgers' ground game in terms of game-planning to face this offense.

“They’ve got a great running back, I mean, first play of the game last week, went for a 72-yard touchdown. His second carry was 30-plus yarder that he bounced," he said, adding that Wisconsin has "tight end who can block" and "really long receivers who can run."

It'll be fascinating to see how Sama runs against Eastern Michigan. Does he try to bounce runs to the outside like he did against overmatched Western Illinois? Are the Eagles good enough to contain him from doing so? Or does he focus on getting the physical yards up the gut he's largely passed on through two games?

On DC Mike Tressel

Wisconsin defensive coordinator Mike Tressel. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Coach Tressel, outstanding defensive coordinator. Just a real sound, physical bunch," Creighton said.

Again, physicality is something that he mentioned frequently when breaking down Wisconsin. The fact that's showing up on tape is certainly a positive sign for the Badgers as they look to re-establish their identity as a big, physical, punishing team.