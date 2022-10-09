Wisconsin 42-7 over Northwestern: Game notes and top plays

The Wisconsin Badgers (3-3 overall, 1-2 B1G) secured their first road of the 2022 season on Saturday, blasting the Northwestern Wildcats 42-7 inside Ryan Field in Evanston.

The Badgers came out hungry early on and the offense was finally clicking on all cylinders against a bad Northwestern team.

Game recaps:

The game was also the first win for interim head coach Jim Leonhard, who took over for Paul Chryst mid-season after a surprise coaching change last Sunday.

Here is a look at some of the significant game notes from the contest and five of the top plays from Wisconsin's big win.

Game Notes

Jim Leonhard is the first Wisconsin coach to win their first Big Ten game as head coach since Gary Andersen did in 2013.

Wisconsin's 35-point road win at Northwestern was the largest margin of victory in Evanston since 1983.

Safety Kamo'i Latu had the first two interceptions of his college career on Saturday. The Badgers are 45-9 since 2016 when the defense records an interception.

The Badgers had a 200-yard passer (Graham Mertz), a 100-yard rusher (Braelon Allen), and a 100-yard receiver (Chimere Dike) for the first time since Wisconsin's season-opening win against Illinois State earlier this season.

The Wisconsin offense threw for 322 yards against Northwestern. That is the most in a single game since 2015 against Purdue.

The Wisconsin offense had six throwing touchdowns on Saturday for the first time since 2014.

The Badgers were 10-of-14 on third down (71%) versus the Wildcats. That is the most third-down conversions in a game since 2009 against Indiana.

Chimere Dike's 185 receiving yards was the highest total since 2013 and is the eighth most yards in a game for a UW wide receiver.

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz set a new career-high with 299 passing yards on Saturday, and he tied his own school record with five touchdowns through the air.

Mertz's 299 yards passing was the most since Joel Stave threw for over 300 yards in back-to-back games in 2015, and he now stands No. 9 on Wisconsin's all-time passing list ahead of Jim Sorgi.

Braelon Allen's passing touchdown out of the wildcat was the first touchdown thrown by a running back since James White did it in the Big Ten Championship game in 2012.

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Markus Allen tallied his first career touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter. He is now the eighth different player to catch a touchdown this season.

Wisconsin defensive end James Thompson Jr. had his first career fumble recovery while running back Chez Mellusi had his first receiving touchdown in a Badgers' uniform.

Top Plays

1. Braelon Allen tosses a touchdown to Chez Mellusi out of the wildcat

The Wisconsin passing attack was working all day long against Northwestern, and even running back Braelon Allen got in on the action. The sophomore did a great job of extending the play out of the wildcat and finding Chez Mellusi out of the backfield for a touchdown. The Wisconsin win was already in hand at the time, but it was an impressive play by Allen.

2. Chimere Dike goes 52 yards to find the end zone

Graham Mertz connected with Chimere Dike on a crossing route, and Dike showed off his wheels. The junior wide receiver navigated through traffic to find the end zone on a pretty 52-yard catch and run.

3. Kamo'i Latu comes up with his first of two interceptions on a driving grab

The Wisconsin Badgers were able to apply some pressure on Northwestern late in the first quarter, and as a result, Kamo'i Latu jumped a route to come up with a critical interception in the first quarter. The turnover was the first of many during the game and it set the tone for the defense.

4. Nick Herbig gets to the quarterback for the strip-sack

The Wisconsin defense came to play against Northwestern. Outside linebacker Nick Herbig came up with another sack on Saturday, his fifth of the season, and he also jarred the ball loose for the strip-sack. Wisconsin defensive end James Thompson Jr. was there to recover the fumble and give the ball back to the offense.

5. Graham Mertz extends the play and finds Chimere Dike for another touchdown

Graham Mertz displayed some tremendous pocket presence during this play. Mertz stepped up into the pocket and then extended the play enough to float the ball to Dike for another touchdown in the second quarter. The combination of Mertz and Dike was exceptional against Northwestern.

