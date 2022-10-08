Live updates: Wisconsin Badgers at Northwestern game thread

The Wisconsin Badgers (2-3 overall, 0-2 B1G) come into Saturday's road contest at Northwestern (1-4 overall) as double-digit favorites despite surprisingly making a coaching change after their Week 5 loss versus Illinois.

With interim head coach Jim Leonhard overseeing the Badgers, Wisconsin is looking to get back to .500 and secure their first Big Ten win of the 2022 season.

With kickoff time set for 2:30 p.m. CST and the game aired on the Big Ten Network, All Badgers will have a rolling thread of game updates as they happen from the game.

Wisconsin's depth chart for the Northwestern game

Wisconsin will be without the following players against Northwestern due to injury: safety Hunter Wohler (left leg), RT Riley Mahlman (left leg), K Vito Calvaruso (right leg), OLB Aaron Witt (right leg), and QB Chase Wolf (right knee), CB Al Ashford, DE Isaiah Mullens (right leg), TE Hayden Rucci (right leg).

The Wisconsin players who are out for the entire 2022 season: safety Travian Blaylock (right knee), DE Mike Jarvis (left leg), ILB Luna Larson (right leg), and DE Isaac Townsend (left leg), TE Cam Large (right leg).

Senior cornerback Alexander Smith is expected to make his first appearance this season after missing the first five games with a hamstring injury.

Both wide receiver Keontez Lewis and running back Isaac Guerendo made the trip to Evanston after leaving the Illinois game with injuries.

Defensive end Isaiah Mullens was a late scratch for this game, meaning that James Thompson Jr. will likely earn the start opposite Rodas Johnson against Northwestern.

The Badgers will also shake things up on the offensive line, as Jack Nelson, Tanor Bortolini, Joe Tippmann, Micahel Furtney, and Trey Wedig are the starting group.

According to Colten Bartholomew, Wisconsin inside linebacker Maema Njongmeta has a brace on his hand, and the Badgers have Tate Grass and Jake Chaney working with the starters in warmups.

In terms of uniforms, the Wisconsin Badgers are wearing red pants with white jerseys as the road team.

Northwestern wins the opening toss and opt to defer to the second half. Wisconsin will take the ball to start the game.

First quarter

14:05 - After a short kickoff return, Graham Mertz completes back-to-back passes to Chimere Dike move the chains for Wisconsin.

- After a short kickoff return, Graham Mertz completes back-to-back passes to Chimere Dike move the chains for Wisconsin. 13:00 - Braelon Allen converts another first down on a big 33-yard gain. He took the ball 36 yards on his first four carries.

- Braelon Allen converts another first down on a big 33-yard gain. He took the ball 36 yards on his first four carries. 11:00 - True freshman wide receiver Vinny Anthony picks up a key first down on a jet-sweep to move Wisconsin into the red zone. The gain was only four yards, but he made a tremendous second-effort pass the line to gain.

- True freshman wide receiver Vinny Anthony picks up a key first down on a jet-sweep to move Wisconsin into the red zone. The gain was only four yards, but he made a tremendous second-effort pass the line to gain. 9:52 - After consecutive overthrows by Graham Mertz, the Badges are forced to settle for a short field goal attempt. Freshman kicker Nate Van Zelst misses the 35-yard kick wide left, and Wisconsin squanders a good opening drive.

9:23 - Northwestern begins their first opportunity with the ball with a 16-yard throw from Ryan Hilinski to Thomas Gordon to pick up a quick first down.

- Northwestern begins their first opportunity with the ball with a 16-yard throw from Ryan Hilinski to Thomas Gordon to pick up a quick first down. 7:36 - After moving the ball past midfield with a strong run by Northwestern running back Evan Hull, Hilinski throws two straight incompletions to bring out the punting unit. Northwestern downs the ball at the one-yard line to pin Wisconsin deep.

7:19 - Braelon Allen breaks off a 14-yard run to give the Badgers some breathing room from their own end zone.

- Braelon Allen breaks off a 14-yard run to give the Badgers some breathing room from their own end zone. 5:05 - Graham Mertz finds Wisconsin wide receiver Skyler Bell against zone coverage for a 21-yard catch and run to put the Badgers back in scoring position once again.

- Graham Mertz finds Wisconsin wide receiver Skyler Bell against zone coverage for a 21-yard catch and run to put the Badgers back in scoring position once again. 2:25 - Mertz would cap the drive off with a 15-yard play-action throw to Skyler Bell who was wide-open in the end zone to give Wisconsin an early lead in Evanston. The drive was nine plays, spanning 98 yards.

7-0 Wisconsin

1:46 - After taking over at their own 27-yard line, Northwestern picks up a first down on a Ryan Hilinski throw.

- After taking over at their own 27-yard line, Northwestern picks up a first down on a Ryan Hilinski throw. 0:31 - Nick Herbig provides pressure on Hilinski, and Wisconsin safety Kamo'i Latu comes up with a crucial diving interception to give the Badgers the ball back with good field position.

7-0 Wisconsin at the end of the first quarter

Second quarter

14:50 - Graham Mertz would light up the scoreboard once again on the first play of the second quarter, finding wide receiver Chimere Dike for a 52-yard touchdown. Dike was open on a crossing route and he weaved his way through traffic for the huge touchdown reception.

14-0 Wisconsin

13:33 - Northwestern goes three-and-out on their next drive, providing Wisconsin with the ball back on the 30-yard line after the punt.

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers

Twitter - @All_Badgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.