Live updates: Wisconsin Badgers at No. 3 Ohio State game thread

The Wisconsin Badgers (2-1 overall) have a road tilt against the No. 3 Ohio State (3-0) Buckeyes for Week 4 inside Ohio Stadium.

With kickoff time set for 6:30 p.m. CST and the game aired during primetime on ABC, All Badgers will have a rolling thread of game updates as they happen from the game. Stop back routinely to get a breakdown of what is happening throughout the contest.

Wisconsin's Week 4 depth chart and injury report for Ohio State

Wisconsin will be without the following players against Washington State: safety Hunter Wohler (left leg), LT Jack Nelson (illness), RT Riley Mahlman (left leg), CB Alexander Smith (right hamstring), K Vito Calvaruso (right leg), TE Cam Large (right leg), WR Stephan Bracey (right leg), OLB Aaron Witt (right leg), and QB Chase Wolf (right knee).

The Wisconsin players who are out for the entire 2022 season include safety Travian Blaylock (right knee), DE Mike Jarvis (left leg), ILB Luna Larson (right leg), and DE Isaac Townsend (left leg).

With starting tackles Jack Nelson and Riley Mahlman out, the Badgers will roll with Trey Wedig at right tackle and shift Logan Brown to left tackle against OSU. Tanor Bortolini is expected to earn the start at right guard for Michael Furtney as well.

Six true freshmen made the trip to Columbus for Wisconsin, according to Jake Kocorowski. Vinny Anthony (WR), Austin Brown (S), Joe Brunner (LG), Myles Burkett (QB), Marshall Howe (QB), and Gavin Lahm (K).

On the Ohio State side, the Buckeyes will be without starting wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, DE Omar Abor, WR Kam Babb, CB Cam Brown, CB Jordan Hancock, LB Mitchell Melton, LB Teradja Mitchell, DT Zach Prater, RB Evan Pryor, TE Joe Royer.

Ohio State is wearing all-black uniforms tonight for the contest, while the Wisconsin Badgers are countering with their all-white look.

First quarter

