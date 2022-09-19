Wisconsin football: Week 4 Depth chart and injury report for OSU
Coming off a blowout win against New Mexico State, the Wisconsin Badgers (2-1 overall) will have a much tougher task this week. The Badgers will head on the road to Columbus for a primetime showdown with Ohio State (3-0 overall) to open Big Ten play.
The game is a significant opportunity for Wisconsin, as the Badgers have not won at Ohio State since 2004.
Ahead of the Week 4 contest with the Buckeyes, the Wisconsin Badgers released a preliminary depth chart and injury report. Here is a look at those two weekly updates and what they mean for the UW.
Preliminary Injury Report
Out against OSU:
- Cornerback Alexander Smith (RS SR) - right hamstring injury
- Safety Hunter Wohler (SO) - left leg injury
- Tight end Cam Large (RS SO) - right leg injury
- Outside linebacker Aaron Witt (RS SO) - right leg injury
- Quarterback Chase Wolf (Redshirt SR) - right knee injury
Out for the season:
- Defensive end Isaac Townsend (RS JR) - left leg injury
- Safety Travian Blaylock (RS SR) - right knee injury
- Defensive end Mike Jarvis (FR) - left leg injury
- Inside linebacker Luna Larson (FR) - right leg injury
The Badgers will once again be without cornerback Alexander Smith this weekend against Ohio State as he battles a hamstring injury. Wisconsin's top cornerback on the roster, the hope was that he would be back by Week 4.
On a more positive note, cornerback Justin Clark and offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini are no longer on the injury report. Both players saw their first action of the season against New Mexico State, and could have keys roles in this week's gameplan.
Kickers Vito Calvaruso and Jack Van Dyke are also not on the updated report after missing the game on Saturday. Their status as we get closer to kickoff will be interesting to monitor.
Depth Chart
- Quarterback
- Graham Mertz (RS JR)
- Myles Burkett (FR) OR Deacon Hill (RS FR)
While the OR designation between Myles Burkett and Deacon Hill remains heading into the Ohio State matchup, it is pretty clear at this point that Burkett is the No. 2 quarterback. The true freshman went 4-for-5 against New Mexico State and threw for 84 yards as the backup.
Running back
- Braelon Allen (SO)
- Chez Mellusi (SR)
- Isaac Guerendo (RS SR)
All three of Wisconsin's top running backs ran for over 70 yards and at least one touchdown last weekend.
Fullback
- Jackson Acker (RS FR)
- Riley Nowakowski (RS SO)
Wide receiver
- Chimere Dike (JR) & Skyler Bell (RS FR)
- Markus Allen (RS FR) & Keontez Lewis (SO)
The Badgers continue to get all four of their top pass-catchers involved in the offense. Markus Allen is the only one to not catch a touchdown yet, but each has had multiple receptions this season. Both Chimere Dike and Skyler Bell have gone over 100 yards in a game.
Tight end
- Clay Cundiff (RS JR)
- Hayden Rucci (RS JR)
Left tackle
- Jack Nelson (RS SO)
- Nolan Rucci (RS FR)
Left guard
- Tyler Beach (6-yr SR)
- Joe Brunner (FR)
Center
- Joe Tippmann (RS JR)
- Trey Wedig (RS SO)
Right guard
- Michael Furtney (RS SR)
- Tanor Bortolini (RS SO)
The only official change made to the preliminary depth chart was the inclusion of Tanor Bortolini as the No. 2 right guard. He saw extensive playing time in place of Furtney against New Mexico State, and it will be fascinating to see if how much he sees the field against OSU.
Right tackle
- Riley Mahlman (RS FR)
- Logan Brown (RS JR)
While Trey Wedig is officially listed as the No. 2 center, he took a lot of reps at right tackle with the first team offense. If Riley Mahlman remains out, Wedig could be in line for reps with the starting line once again this Saturday.
Read More
Defensive end
- Isaiah Mullens (RS SR) & Rodas Johnson (RS JR)
- James Thompson Jr. (RS SO) & Cade McDonald (RS SO)
Nose tackle
- Keeanu Benton (SR)
- Gio Paez (RS JR)
Outside linebacker
- Nick Herbig (JR) & C.J. Goetz (RS SR)
- Kaden Johnson (RS SO) & Darryl Peterson (RS FR)
Inside linebacker
- Jordan Turner (RS SO) & Maema Njongmeta (RS JR)
- Tate Grass (RS JR) & Jake Chaney (SO)
Cornerback
- Jay Shaw (6-yr SR) & Alexander Smith (RS SR)
- Semar Melvin (RS JR) & Ricardo Hallman (RS FR)
Nickel
- Cedrick Dort (6th-yr SR)
- Justin Clark (7th-yr SR)
Toledo transfer Justin Clark saw action for the first time this past weekend against New Mexico State. He can play nickel or outside cornerback for the Badgers and he is a player that should continue to see the field more as the season progresses now that he is healthy.
Free safety
- Kamo'i Latu (RS JR)
- Preston Zachman (RS SO)
Strong safety
- John Torchio (RS SR)
- Titus Toler (RS JR)
Punter
- Andy Vujnovich (RS Senior)
- Gavin Meyers (RS Sophomore)
Field goals
- Vito Calvaruso (Junior)
- Nate Van Zelst (RS Freshman)
The injury status for Vito Calvaruso will be one to keep an eye on this week. If he is unable to play on Saturday, freshman Nate Van Zelst will likely be the No. 1 kicker for field goals after making his first career kick against New Mexico State.
Kickoff
- Jack Van Dyke (Junior)
- Vito Calvaruso (Junior)
Long-snapper
- Peter Bowden (RS Junior)
- Zach Zei (RS Freshman)
Holder
- Gavin Meyers (RS Sophomore)
- Andy Vujnovich (RS Senior)
Punt return
- Dean Engram (RS Junior)
- Chimere Dike (Junior)
Kick return
- Isaac Guerendo (RS Senior)
- Keontez Lewis (Sophomore)
Related links:
- Wisconsin football: Week 3 depth chart for New Mexico State
- WATCH: Wisconsin WR Keontez Lewis talks 62-yard performance vs. WSU
- Head Coach Paul Chryst talks loss to Washington State
You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:
Facebook - @AllBadgers
Twitter - @All_Badgers
You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.