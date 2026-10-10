Grading Every Defensive Starter for Wisconsin Football at the Bye Week

Wisconsin's defense looks as good as it has yet in the Mike Tressel era in Madison.

The Badgers are coming off a stifling defensive performance against Michigan State in which they held the Spartans to three points, 108 passing yards on 47% completion and 127 rushing yards on 2.8 yards per carry.

Overall, the Badgers currently have the No. 10 pass defense in the country, the No. 21 total defense, the No. 29 scoring defense and the No. 40 run defense.

As we did for the offense, Badgers On SI hands out a grade for every regular contributor on Wisconsin's defense this fall through five games:

DL Hammond Russell IV

Wisconsin Badgers defensive lineman Hammond Russell IV. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Russell has been exactly what the Badgers envisioned. The former West Virginia Mountaineer has led the way on EJ Whitlow's defensive line with 147 snaps, and he's up to 10 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one pass-breakup (that led to a crucial interception in Happy Valley). He's also second on the defensive line in both pressures (five) and "stops," or plays that constitute a negative for the offense (six).

Grade: A

DL Charles Perkins

Perkins has already made more big plays than he did all of last season. He was on the receiving end of Russell's aforementioned tip-ball interception, while he also notched his first sack in a Badgers uniform against Michigan State.

Grade: B+

DL DeNigel Cooper

Cooper has been a surprising regular contributor on the Badgers' defensive line, and he leads EJ Whitlow's room with six total pressures. He's surpassed expectations in terms of playing time, but he still has just three tackles on the year.

Grade: B

DL Junior Poyser

Wisconsin Badgers defensive lineman Junior Poyser (97). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Poyser, who's notched 98 total snaps, has played less than I envisioned. But he's also been impressive on the reps he's subbed in for, and he has five tackles and a pass-breakup as well; Whitlow's unit is doing a nice job getting their hands in the passing lanes.

Grade: B-

DL Nolan Vils

Vils got his first sack against Michigan State, and he also leads the defensive line room with six stops. As a walk-on who wasn't expected to make an impact this season until he began turning heads in camp, Vils has shattered every expectation and become a staple of this defensive line room.

Grade: A-

OLB Sebastian Cheeks

Cheeks was under a lot of public pressure to take a big step forward in his fifth season of college ball. Seeing as he currently leads the nation in pressures with 27, coupled with 2.5 sacks, three PBUs and two forced fumbles, it's safe to say he's risen to the occasion.

Grade: A+

OLB Tyreese Fearbry

Wisconsin linebacker Tyreese Fearbry. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Like Cheeks, Fearbry's game has also taken a notable jump this fall. Though he has just six pressures across 93 pass-rushing snaps and has yet to really affect the quarterback, he's been reliable in run defense and also has two pass-breakups. Still, the Badgers would like more out of him as a pass-rusher.

Grade: B-

OLB Nick Clayton

Clayton has been the No. 3 outside linebacker in this room. He has yet to make a huge splash play, but he's been valuable as a rotational pass-rusher with a handful of pressures, TFLs and PBUs. He's clearly an extremely gifted player, and it'll be exciting to see what he does with extended opportunities down the stretch.

Grade: B-

LB Mason Posa

It took until Week 3 against Eastern Michigan, when he picked off quarterback Noah Kim, for Posa to make a big splash play. Nonetheless, he's been nothing short of dominant in the middle of the Badgers' defense. He's notched 40 tackles, 29 of which have been stops (second-most in the country), along with seven pressures, which is second on the entire defense. To the surprise of no one, Posa has been elite as a sophomore.

Grade: A+

LB Cooper Catalano

Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Cooper Catalano. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Catalano, like Posa, has been tremendous as a sophomore. He leads the team with 45 tackles, and has a strong 17 stops as well. He's also notched three PBUs and has a scoop-and-score touchdown. The two inside backers have been exactly as good as we expected them to be.

Grade: A+

CB Javan Robinson

Robinson has proven to be one of the better corners in the Big Ten five games into his Wisconsin career. That's all the Badgers could've asked for and more, and his reception percentage allowed of 41.7% is elite. His leadership, experience and ball skills have all been enormous assets for Tressel's defense.

Grade: A

CB Jai'mier Scott

We haven't talked about Scott a whole lot this season, which, for a cornerback, tends to be a great sign. Indeed, quarterbacks rarely even look his way; he's been targeted just 10 times through five games. Scott has done everything asked of him at a very high level this fall.

Grade: B+

CB Bryce West

Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Bryce West. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

West has been an enormous upgrade at nickel. He's fourth on the defense in tackles with 19, and his instincts and physicality have shined. West at slot corner has been one of the most tangible upgrades on the team.

Grade: A-

CB Eric Fletcher Jr

I had some concerns about how Fletcher would hold up in coverage, and he's had a couple of reps he'd like back, particularly in the Western Illinois game. However, he's been very playable at both corner spots and he also blocked the field goal on the final play of the game against Eastern Michigan.

Grade: B-

S Matt Jung

Jung has been very solid in his fifth year senior season, with 32 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and a PBU. He does lead the team in missed tackles with five, an area that rears its ugly head for him from time to time. However, he's extremely valuable to this defense and he's an above-average starter despite the fact I'm not quite sure he's an NFL-caliber prospect.

Grade: B+

S Marvin Burks Jr

Wisconsin Badgers safety Marvin Burks Jr. (4). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burks hasn't made a whole lot of eye-popping plays, with just 12 tackles and one pass-breakup thus far. But he's done a great job holding down his side of the field and he's the kind of player that I imagine the Badgers would really feel his absence.

Grade: B