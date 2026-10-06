Wisconsin followed up its thrilling Week 4 win over then-No. 13 Penn State with a dominant 31-3 Homecoming victory over Michigan State, improving to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten play. After breaking down the offense, Badgers On SI has grades for each defensive position group.

Defensive Line

Wisconsin Badgers edge rusher Sebastian Cheeks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defensive line played a key role in Happy Valley and continued its positive momentum in Madison on Saturday. Michigan State tried to establish the run to no avail, closing with 45 carries for 127 yards (2.8 yards per carry). Defensive tackle Charles Perkins logged his first sack with Wisconsin in the first quarter after the fan favorite came down with his first career interception last week against Penn State.

Sebastian Cheeks continues to wreak havoc, as although he didn’t record a sack, the edge rusher was credited with nine pressures and a pass deflection. A roughing the passer call on Cheeks was a forgettable moment in the second quarter, but that doesn’t diminish what has been a true breakout for the fifth-year. Opposite Cheeks, Tyreese Fearbry continues to improve, recording five pressures and a pass deflection.

Sans Perkins’ sack, nothing individually pops off the stat sheet from the interior rotation, but the likes of Hammond Russell IV, Junior Poyser, Nolan Vils and DeNigel Cooper continue to plug up the middle effectively. Don’t let the sack or tackle-for-loss totals fool you—the Badgers’ front has performed exceptionally well, making Spartans signal-caller Alessio Milivojevic uncomfortable and leaving Michigan State’s group of running backs frustrated.

Grade: A

Linebackers

Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Thomas Heiberger | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The lifeblood of this Badgers team continues to get the job done. Cooper Catalano was the game’s leading tackler with 10 tackles (six solo), a pressure and a pass deflection to force a turnover on downs in the second quarter. His running mate Mason Posa did plenty well himself, earning the defense’s highest PFF grade at 84.9 behind nine tackles (eight solo) and two pressures, with his tackle of Marvis Parrish forcing another turnover on downs in the third quarter.

With the game in hand, seven different inside linebackers saw action. Thomas Heiberger made the most of his eight snaps, blowing through the Spartans’ front to record a sack in the fourth quarter.

It was more of the same for the Wisconsin second level against Michigan State. And with stars like Catalano and Posa setting the tone each week, more of the same is plenty good. The duo remains the heartbeat of a defense that has become the identity of this Badgers team.

Grade: A

Defensive Backs

Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Jai'mier Scott | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming off a masterclass at Penn State, the Wisconsin defensive backs played well once again against Michigan State. Cornerback Javan Robinson wasn’t able to replicate his elite performance from last week, as he was flagged twice for pass interference, but both were somewhat ticky-tacky calls.

The Arizona State transfer came through with a pass deflection to force a turnover on downs on the Spartans’ first drive of the day. Robinson’s partner on the outside, Jai’mier Scott, was stout in coverage, as was Eric Fletcher Jr. across a season-high 42 snaps. Bryce West had four tackles (three solo) and a pass deflection as the Ohio State transfer continues to be a steady presence in the slot.

At safety, Matt Jung continues to see a heavy workload and has been improving, particularly in coverage, earning a solid 72.1 PFF grade, although the Neenah native has missed a tackle in all five games this season. Marvin Burks Jr. wasn’t too involved in Saturday’s contest, nor was Cairo Skanes across a career-high 34 snaps.

No turnovers were forced, but with Michigan State putting an emphasis on getting the ball out quickly, the Wisconsin secondary did its job in limiting Alessio Milivojevic to a 15-for-32 line with 102 yards. From front to back, it was a great outing for Mike Tressel’s unit and thus A grades all around.

Grade: A

Special Teams

A second straight week with no blocked kicks? Has special teams coordinator Bob Ligashesky lost his touch? In all seriousness, kicker Gavin Lahm converted his lone field-goal attempt from 30 yards out to stay perfect on the season while also knocking through all four extra-point attempts. It wasn’t a banner day for punter Sean West, though, as his five punts went for 191 yards (38.2 average), including a 28-yard shank on the junior’s first boot of the day. Wisconsin’s only return came on a 12-yard punt return from Tyrell Henry.

One bad performance shouldn’t set off the alarm bells for West, considering he punted well in his first three appearances (no punts against Eastern Michigan). But for this week, it’ll knock the unit’s grade down a touch.

Grade: B