How to Watch, Stream, Listen to Wisconsin Football vs. No. 16 USC

Coming off a loss, this isn't quite a must-win game for Wisconsin football. But it's just about as close as it gets.

One of the reasons why is that if the Badgers lose, next week would be a must-win game in order to avoid a three-game tailspin. Considering that game is on the road against Iowa, this is certainly a precursor to a must-win game, at the very least.

This is an important game for USC too, especially considering what lies ahead on the Trojans' schedule. USC still has to face three teams currently ranked inside the top-10 (Indiana, Ohio State and crosstown rival UCLA). A loss in Madison would, for all intents and purposes, sink the Trojans' playoff hopes.

How to watch No. 16 USC at Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell (left) talks with Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

- Matchup: Wisconsin (4-2, 2-1 B1G) vs. No. 16 USC (6-1, 2-1 B1G)

- When: Saturday, Oct. 24

- Where: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

- Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

- Watch: NBC

- Stream: Peacock

- Listen: Badger Sports Radio Network

- TV Talent: Noah Eagle (PxP), Todd Blackledge (Analyst), Kathryn Tappen (Sidelines)

- Radio Talent: Matt Lepay (PxP), Mark Tauscher (Analyst), Patrick Herb (Sidelines)

- Odds: USC -2.5 | O/U 50.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Series History

Southern California Trojans and Wisconsin Badgers at the line of scrimmage. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

- All-time series history: USC leads 7-1

- In Madison: USC leads 2-0

- Current Streak: USC, 1 win

- Last Meeting: Sept. 28, 2024, Los Angeles, No. 13 USC 38, Wisconsin 21

Wisconsin is riding a five-game home winning streak. This season, it's beaten Western Illinois, Eastern Michigan and Michigan State at home. It has yet to lose at home this fall.

The Badgers haven't fared well historically against the Trojans, as USC holds a 7-1 all-time record over Wisconsin. But while USC boasts a 2-0 record against Wisconsin in Madison, it hasn't been to Camp Randall Stadium since 1965.

This is Wisconsin's second straight NBC Primetime broadcast, and USC's third-straight NBC Primetime broadcast (the Trojans are coming off a bye week). This announcer crew should know both of these programs quite well at this point.

The Badgers have scored 30-plus points in each of their three home games this season, but the Trojans' present a much different challenge than the Leathernecks, the Eagles or the Spartans.

The fact that this game is at night is legitimately a big deal and shouldn't be understated. Wisconsin has won three of its last four night games at Camp Randall Stadium.