Wisconsin offers Utah safety transfer Kamo’i Latu

The Wisconsin Badgers exited spring ball thin at the safety position after senior Travian Blaylock suffered a significant leg injury during spring practice.

In search of added depth at the position, the Badgers have extended a scholarship offer to Utah transfer Kamo'i Latu, a former high school teammate of Wisconsin star outside linebacker Nick Herbig.

Latu joined Utah as part of the 2020 recruiting class, and the sophomore safety saw action in 14 games last season with the Utes as a redshirt freshman. He recorded 19 tackles and three pass breakups as a rotational player in the defensive backfield, including a 10 tackle performance against USC that garnered him Pac-12 freshman defensive player of the week honors.

A native of Hawaii, Latu played high school football at Saint Louis High School in Honolulu and was a three-star recruit with offers from Colorado, Hawaii, Nebraska, Oregon State, USC, Virginia, Washington, and Washington State before his commitment to Utah.

A 6-foot-1 and a little over 190 pounds, Latu is known as a physical hitter with some impressive athleticism.

According to All Utes, Latu was putting together a strong spring before his transfer, so the former Polynesian Bowl participant could present a significant addition to the roster.

With three years of eligibility remaining, Latu would have a chance to be a long-term option for Jim Leonhard if he winds up with the Badgers considering John Torchio and Travian Blaylock both enter their senior seasons, and Hunter Wohler is the only other scholarship safety that has seen game action.

Wisconsin outside linebacker Nick Herbig has been active lately on Twitter with some cryptic Badger-related Tweets, which now appear to align with Latu's announced transfer and recruitment. As things stand, it is safe to say Herbig is actively pushing for his former high school teammate to join him in Madison.

It will be interesting to track Latu's recruiting from here, as the Badgers need safety help and the Utah transfer has a prior relationship with Herbig. If he winds up taking an official visit soon, things could come together quickly for UW.

