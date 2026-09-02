Luke Fickell Lays out Expectations for Colton Joseph, Badgers' Offense vs. Notre Dame

Coming off its worst season since 1990, Wisconsin football would've preferred to ease into the absolutely critical 2026 campaign.

“You would love, obviously, to have a preseason game. Get your feet wet, recognize where you are. We don’t get that choice," head coach Luke Fickell said.

He's right; Wisconsin instead must open its season against one of the trendiest national title picks this year, a stacked Notre Dame team that many believe will ride an unstoppable wave of vengeance to a national championship after getting snubbed from the College Football Playoff last season.

Notre Dame is a 20.5-point favorite, and many expect them to simply roll into Lambeau Field and blow the Badgers out of the water.

And while Wisconsin does look improved from last fall, both on paper and with the eye test at preseason practice, it's not going to contend for a national title like many believe the Irish will. It's season's success isn't going to depend on whether or not it can knock off national title contenders; this year is about notching a winning record and getting back to respectability, all while re-establishing Wisconsin's identity.

That is to say, if the Badgers get out-classed by Notre Dame in Week 1, that's pretty much how everyone who gets paid to have an opinion on college football expects this game to go. Beating Notre Dame would obviously be massive, but proving they can hang around into the fourth quarter is a more realistic measuring stick for Wisconsin.

Still, that's not to say Fickell doesn't have expectations for his offense, piloted by Old Dominion transfer quarterback Colton Joseph.

What Fickell wants to see from Joseph at Lambeau Field

Wisconsin QB Colton Joseph. | Christian Borman.

“More than anything, we’ve gotta make sure we have balance in what we’re doing. Colton’s gotta be able to have balance as well. He’s gotta let people around him do things, he’s gotta be aggressive and do the things he needs to do. At the quarterback position in particular it comes down to decision making. Knowing your strengths and playing to them," the coach said.

Fickell wants to see Joseph take care of the football and play to his strengths, which are primarily mobility and improvisation. Both are going to be tough to do consistently against what's going to be the best defense he's ever lined up against in his life.

It's also not surprising to hear Fickell highlight decision-making from his quarterback, an area Badgers' gunslingers were particularly inept last season, combining to throw 13 interceptions.

Overall, Fickell said he's looking for offensive balance and sound decision-making. That's what it's going to take if Wisconsin wants a shot against this loaded Irish defense, but those are also the kind of things the Badgers can build on, even if they get handed a loss by a heavily favored opponent.