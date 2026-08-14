Luke Fickell Provides Injury Updates on Key Starters Heywood, Mandell

The right side of the Badgers' offense line is heavily bogged down by injuries as the season rapidly approaches.

Wisconsin is currently without starting right tackle Kevin Heywood as well as starting right guard Emerson Mandell.

Heywood suffered a lower body injury on day two of fall camp, and has been "day-to-day," according to UW communications staff, ever since. Mandell, meanwhile, underwent foot surgery during spring camp and remains sidelined as we've now crossed the halfway point in fall camp.

We're still 20-plus days out from Wisconsin's enormous opener against Notre Dame at Lambeau Field on Sept. 6, but we're getting dangerously close to concerning territory for two starters on the offensive line. Head coach Luke Fickell was asked about the status of Heywood and Mandell following practice No. 8.

Kevin Heywood update

Wisconsin OT Kevin Heywood. | Christian Borman.

Fickell said he didn't know when to expect Heywood back in action.

“I think we’re trying to be smart. The idea here was the real grind is the first 10 days…I wasn’t in a hurry to say lets get him back out there in this grind of things," he said.

"Hopefully next week he’s able to do a little more, we’ll have to play that by ear.”

In classic college football coach form, this update is as much of a non-answer as possible while still vaguely answering the question. However, it appears to be the more positive of the two updates. It sounds as if there's a lot of precaution being exercised with Heywood, which makes plenty of sense given his importance to the team and his injury history.

The Badgers don't have too much more to see from Heywood. He's locked into the starting right tackle role, and unless Fickell is completely blowing smoke, his absence appears at least partially precautionary.

Emerson Mandell Update

Wisconsin offensive lineman Emerson Mandell. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mandell was initially expected to return by fall camp. Thus, it's somewhat concerning that hasn't transpired yet.

“I’m hoping that we start to see him in there a little bit more. It’s kinda the same thing (as Heywood)," Fickell offered.

"We knew he was gonna be a little bit slower. We didn’t know how early or when we’d get him in camp. I think we’re still in the same spot, but those are things that we’re gonna have to challenge ourselves, we’re gonna have to figure out in the next 10 days.”

This sounds like the Badgers may have to get another guard ready to start. Blake Cherry, the Arkansas transfer, has taken his spot at right guard. Again, this is still something of a classic non-update, but reading the tea leaves, Fickell certainly sounds more concerned with Mandell.