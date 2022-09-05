Wisconsin football: Week 2 depth chart and injury report for WSU

The Wisconsin Badgers (1-0 overall) came away with an impressive 38-point win over Illinois State last Saturday to open their 2022 schedule. However, Week 2 will big a much bigger test, as Washington State (1-0 overall) comes to town for an afternoon kickoff on FOX.

Leading up to the big contest next Saturday, the Wisconsin Badgers shared an updated depth chart and injury report for Week 2.

Preliminary Injury Report

Out for Washington State:

Safety Hunter Wohler (Sophomore) - left leg injury

Offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini (RS Sophomore) - right leg injury

Tight end Cam Large (RS Sophomore) - right leg injury

Inside linebacker Spencer Lytle (RS Junior) - left leg injury

Defensive end Isaac Townsend (RS Junior) - left leg injury

Outside linebacker Aaron Witt (RS Sophomore) - right leg injury

Quarterback Chase Wolf (Redshirt Senior) - right knee injury

Out for the season:

Safety Travian Blaylock (Senior) - right knee injury

Defensive end Mike Jarvis (Freshman) - left leg injury

Inside linebacker Luna Larson (Freshman) - right leg injury

Starting free safety Hunter Wohler was the newest addition to the injury report after hurting his left leg against Illinois State. He was seen on crutches and with his leg foot in a walking boot after the game. His absence is a big loss for Wisconsin, as the team is already without senior Travian Blaylock because of a knee injury he sustained in spring ball.

Cornerbacks Alexander Smith and Justin Clark are notably not on the injury list this week after missing the Illinois State. Both players are expected to have significant roles on the defense when they return, which could be as soon as this weekend.

Starting right tackle Riley Mahlman is also not on the preliminary report after limping off the field following Braelon Allen's 1-yard touchdown run in the second half. He missed most of the second half against Illinois State, so his status will be interesting to monitor leading up to kickoff versus WSU.

Depth Chart

Quarterback

Graham Mertz (RS Junior) Myles Burkett (Freshman) OR Deacon Hill (Redshirt Freshman)

After a strong performance by Graham Mertz in the opening game, true freshman Myles Burkett saw late action against Illinois State in mop-up time. He and fellow freshman Deacon Hill have an or distinction on the updated depth chart, but it appears as though Burkett might have a leg-up in the competition behind Mertz.

Running back

Braelon Allen (Sophomore) Chez Mellusi (Senior)

Fullback

Jackson Acker (RS Freshman) Riley Nowakowski (RS Sophomore)

Wide receiver

Chimere Dike (Junior) Markus Allen (RS Freshman)

Skyler Bell (RS Freshman) Keontez Lewis (Sophomore)

Tight end

Clay Cundiff (RS Junior) Hayden Rucci (RS Junior)

Both Clay Cundiff and Hayden Rucci had multiple catches against Illinois State. The duo should give the Badgers a solid pairing based on their first-game performance.

Left tackle

Jack Nelson (RS Sophomore) Nolan Rucci (RS Freshman)

Left guard

Tyler Beach (6-yr Senior) Joe Brunner (Freshman)

True freshman Joe Brunner was one of only six freshmen to earn playing time in the home-opener, working behind Tyler Beach with the second-team offense.

Center

Joe Tippmann (RS Junior) Trey Wedig (RS Sophomore)

Sophomore offensive lineman Trey Wedig lined up as the No. 2 center against Illinois State, but he also saw reps as an extra blocker in short-yardage situations. At 6-foot-7 and well over 300 pounds, Wedig is a big and athletic lineman that the Badgers are high on.

Right guard

Michael Furtney (RS Senior) Dylan Barrett (RS Sophomore)

Right tackle

Riley Mahlman (RS Freshman) Logan Brown (RS Junior)

Riley Mahlman's injury mid-way through the game led to extended reps for junior Logan Brown against Illinois State. Both players played fairly well after battling it out in fall camp. Mahlman's injury status will be worth keeping an eye on this week.

Defensive end

Isaiah Mullens (RS Senior) James Thompson Jr. (RS Sophomore)

Nose tackle

Keeanu Benton (Senior) Gio Paez (RS Junior)

After a late-hit penalty on Benton early in the game, Gio Paez saw some extra opportunities at nose tackle against Illinois State. He came up with a big tackle for loss for the Badgers in place of Benton.

Defensive end

Rodas Johnson (RS Junior) Cade McDonald (RS Sophomore)

Outside linebacker - Field

Nick Herbig (Junior) Kaden Johnson (RS Sophomore)

Nick Herbig had a game-high two sacks against Illinois State, but Kaden Johnson also rotated in extensively.

Inside linebacker

Jordan Turner (RS Sophomore) Tate Grass (RS Junior)

Maema Njongmeta (RS Junior) Jake Chaney (Sophomore)

Maema Njongmeta led the Badgers with eight tackles, including one that went for a loss against Illinois State, while Jordan Turner had four tackles and a sack. The duo will once again get the start against Washington State, though Tate Grass and Jake Chaney also saw time in the opener.

Outside linebacker - boundary

C.J. Goetz (RS Senior) Darryl Peterson (RS Freshman)

Cornerback

Jay Shaw (6-yr Senior) Semar Melvin (RS Junior)

Free safety

Kamo'i Latu (RS Junior) OR Preston Zachman (RS Sophomore)

With Hunter Wohler unable to go against Washington State, the Badgers will rely on Utah transfer Kamo'i Latu and Preston Zachman at free safety next. Both players saw plenty of action on Saturday, as Zachman had an interception and Latu had one tackle. I would expect each to play against the Cougars.

Strong safety

John Torchio (RS Senior) Titus Toler (RS Junior)

With Latu shifting over to play free safety, Titus Toler is now in the two-deep behind John Torchio. Toler has had to overcome a lot the past two years and is ready to contribute this season.

Cornerback

Alexander Smith (RS Senior) Ricardo Hallman (RS Freshman)

Nickelback

Cedrick Dort (6-yr Senior) Justin Clark (7-yr Senior)

Punter

Andy Vujnovich (RS Senior) Gavin Meyers (RS Sophomore)

Field goals

Vito Calvaruso (Junior) Nate Van Zelst (RS Freshman)

Kicker Vito Calvaruso connected on his first career field goal on Saturday night, making his only attempt from 28 yards out.

Kickoff

Jack Van Dyke (Junior) Vito Calvaruso (Junior)

Jack Van Dyke only allowed Illinois State to return one kickoff on Saturday.

Long-snapper

Peter Bowden (RS Junior) Zach Zei (RS Freshman)

Holder

Gavin Meyers (RS Sophomore) Andy Vujnovich (RS Senior)

Punt return

Dean Engram (RS Junior) Chimere Dike (Junior)

Kick return

Isaac Guerendo (RS Senior) Keontez Lewis (Sophomore)

