Wisconsin football: Paul Chryst previews Washington State, Week 2

The Wisconsin Badgers head into Week 2 undefeated and sporting a 1-0 record after taking down Illinois State 38-0 on Saturday night.

With a much tougher task on tap with Washington State coming to Camp Randall Stadium next weekend, Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst met with local media members to discuss the Badgers' upcoming opponent and his team's effort a couple of days earlier.

Here is an overview of what Chryst had to say during his Monday morning press conference about a variety of topics:

"Every week you've got to find ways you can improve, but certainly, you know, from week one to week two there's a lot that we can improve upon. And yet, like I told you afterwards [on Saturday], I liked a lot of what we did. I thought the effort, the way they went about things was good. And you look at the film, and each individual, each group, and us as a team, there's areas where we need to get better and can get better." - Chryst said in his opening statement

When asked about the play of juniors Kamo'i Latu and Titus Toler in the opener, Chryst said, "they kind of showed up. Titus had a nice fit on the one run, and Mo'i (Latu) showed up a number of times and also in the run game, and the pass game [he] made a good play. I think you saw them on special teams." He then proceeded to also highlight the contribution of fellow safety Preston Zachman, who had an interception in the opener against Illinois State.

The next question centered around Jack Nelson's first performance at left tackle. Chryst noted that he thought Nelson and senior Tyler Beach played well on the left side of the line, but that there is always room for improvement.

On the status of senior cornerbacks Alexander Smith and Justin Clark, who were both not on the updated injury report despite missing the Illinois State game, Chryst said, "I think we will be able to find out more this week, particularly with Justin, and where he is at." Chryst went on to say, "it's been going well for him," but that this week of practice will go a long way in determining if the two upperclassmen are available for Washington State.

On the topic of the inside linebackers, Chryst said that "you felt them" in regards to starters Jordan Turner and Maema Njongmeta, who combined for 12 tackles, three tackles for loss, and a sack. Chryst later mentioned that there were "a number of plays where they believed what they saw and a triggered on it, and I think made some really impactful plays," and that the duo "played fast."

Chryst noted that backup quarterback Myles Burkett might get a couple more reps in practice than Chase Wolf would have normally gotten, but that the focus is still on getting Graham Mertz as many reps possible with the starters. Chryst said that for reserve QBs like Burkett and Deacon Hill work away from the field is "big" so to "reinforce what they know." Chryst also noted that Chase Wolf has been working with the two backups to help them prepare.

Continuing on the topic of Burkett, Chryst likes how Burkett has approached everything since enrolling early in the spring. Chryst called his ability to learn and also called him "level-headed."

On a timetable for Hunter Wohler's leg injury, Chryst said, "Don't know for sure, but I think it will be a bit of time."

When asked about the return of former Wisconsin running back Nakia Watson, who is now on Washington State's roster, Chryst said it is more about Washington State versus Wisconsin than Nakia individually. Chryst did say, "I like Nakia and appreciate when he was here and being around him."

Chryst was happy with the play of backup running back Chez Mellusi, who ran for 48 yards on 10 carries, saying, "I thought he ran really well, and hard."

Chryst wrapped things up by talking about the leadership of senior safety John Torchio who had a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown against Illinois State. "Guys certainly respect him. They respect him because he is consistent with who he is. He's always been a good teammate. He's always been locked in and he's smart, he'll communicate."

You can watch the entire press conference below:

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers

Twitter - @All_Badgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.