National Analyst Ranks Wisconsin Football Inside Top-15—Premature or Spot-On?

Wisconsin football was just omitted from the AP Top 25 this week, and as the team outside the rankings receiving the most votes, the Badgers are the unofficial 26th team in the country.

Wisconsin was ranked as high as No. 18 by AP voters for the Week 5 poll. But ESPN Analyst Greg McElroy is extremely, perhaps even radically, high on the Badgers.

In his latest Top-15 ranking, McElroy has Wisconsin in his final spot at No. 15.

"They're seventh in strength of record. They've played the sixth-toughest schedule in college football. They just won at Penn State. The only loss that they have so far is the team that we ranked No. 4 (Notre Dame)," he said.

"I think Wisconsin, based on the win last week, that's better than what a lot of teams have right now in college football."

With the Badgers at No. 15 in McElroy's rankings, he has them ahead of teams such as BYU, Texas Tech, SMU, Tennessee, USC and more.

“Our Top 15 is built almost entirely on resume and control, who you’ve beaten, where you’ve beaten them,” McElroy explains.

Do the Badgers have a legitimate argument for the top-15?

Wisconsin linebacker Mason Posa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Many college football fans outside the state of Wisconsin may come to the conclusion that McElroy has lost his mind with this take.

Sure, the Badgers have a top-15 road win on their resume already, which is something not many programs can say at this point in the season. But their offense, in particular, still has a ton of question marks. Can Colton Joseph stop giving the ball to the other team? Can the Badgers establish the run? Can they get better play at left tackle?

Wisconsin's defense certainly played like that of a top-15 team in Happy Valley. That unit has the makings of something special. Does that justify ranking Wisconsin No. 15?

I understand McElroy's point from a resume perspective. The Badgers have one of the biggest wins in the country this fall. Do they have a top-15 resume in the nation? I think you could certainly argue that. But are they a legitimate top-15 team? I think most college football analysts would still pick all of the aforementioned teams McElroy has them ranked higher than — BYU, SMU, Texas Tech, ect,

Ultimately, I think Wisconsin at No. 15 is a little rich. Do they deserve to be in the AP Top 25? Absolutely. But though their resume might suggest they're a top-15 squad, they have yet to truly play like one.