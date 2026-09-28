Wisconsin Football Week 4 Offensive Snap Count Breakdown and Analysis vs. Penn State

Wisconsin picked up an enormous road victory at No. 13 Penn State on Saturday night, stunning the Nittany Lions with two touchdowns in the game's final four minutes after trailing for the first 58 minutes and 43 seconds of game-time.

The Badgers are now 1-0 in Big Ten play, and sitting at 3-1 overall with a manageable game against Michigan State back at home on tap next, everything appears to be in front of Wisconsin football.

As the Badgers transition into prep for the Spartans, Badgers On SI has offensive snap counts and analysis from the thrilling win in Happy Valley:

Author's note: snap count data from Pro Football Focus

Quarterback

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Snap counts:

- Colton Joseph (67)

Joseph looked like he was on his way to one of the worst outings of his collegiate career. Then, he led a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive and a six-play, 85-yard touchdown drive to give Wisconsin the lead and help the Badgers storm back on the road to shock the Nittany Lions. It's not always the prettiest with Joseph, but to lead that kind of comeback after that kind of start? You can't deny Joseph is a ball player.

Running Back

Wisconsin Badgers running back Darrion Dupree. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Snap Counts:

- Darrion Dupree (47)

- Abu Sama III (11)

- Nate Palmer (9)

Dupree shouldered the vast majority of the workload after Sama went down early in the game with an injury. Bryan Jackson was sidelined in Happy Valley, so Palmer got a handful of snaps once again, although he had just one carry for -5 yards. Dupree looks like Wisconsin's best back, pound-for-pound, at the moment.

Wide Receiver

Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Eugene Hilton Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Snap Counts:

- Chris Brooks Jr (46)

- Eugene Hilton Jr (45)

- Tyrell Henry (41)

- Malachi Coleman (27)

- Shamar Rigby (15)

The Badgers predictably kept their receiver rotation pretty tight on the road in an extremely hostile environment. Brooks, as he has all season, once again led the way snap-wise but only had two catches for 16 yards. Henry was similarly quiet after his record-setting performance against Eastern Michigan. Coleman returned but didn't catch a single pass. Outside of Hilton's touchdown, Wisconsin's wideouts largely took a back seat to Dupree and tight end Jacob Harris.

Tight End

Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jacob Harris. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Snap Counts:

- Jacob Harris (36)

- Grant Stec (22)

- Emmett Bork (20)

- Ryan Schwendeman (16)

Harris has seen his snap count increase each week. Against Penn State, he played the most of any Badgers tight end for the first time this season. After his 72-yard game-winning touchdown, it's safe to say his playing time should only continue to increase. Schwendeman returned to action after he sat out Week 3, but wasn't a factor in the passing game.

Offensive Line

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Colin Cubberly. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Snap Counts:

- Colin Cubberly (67)

- Kevin Heywood (67)

- Austin Kawecki (67)

- PJ Wilkins (67)

- Emerson Mandell (40)

- Stylz Blackmon (27)

Wisconsin continued its rotation at right guard between Mandell and Blackmon, while the rest of the unit remained the same. This week, however, Mandell took the majority of the snaps at right guard after he took a back seat to Blackmon against Eastern Michigan. There was no Lucas Simmons-Johansson sighting this week, as Wilkins took every snap at left tackle.