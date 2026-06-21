One Big Sleeper at Each Position on Wisconsin Football's Defense

Wisconsin football knew it had to upgrade its defense this offseason — particularly its defensive backfield, which ranked No. 62 in the nation in passing yards allowed per game.

The Badgers' overhauled their cornerback room and brought in two new safeties as well. But big additions were made at each position on defensive coordinator Mike Tressel's unit. Some positions have a clearer pecking order, while others remain something of a mystery with Big Ten media days just over a month out.

Regardless, there's some sleepers at each position as well, players who may be low on the depth chart now but who have a real chance to ascend this summer ahead of the huge opener against Notre Dame. As we did for the offense, Badgers On SI examines a sleeper at each defensive position below:

Defensive Line — Dillan Johnson

Wisconsin defensive lineman Dillan Johnson. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Johnson has been a staff favorite with his dominant wrestling background and unique athletic profile. However, he has yet to make an impact two years into his collegiate career despite burning his redshirt, and is now a true junior ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Johnson has just nine career tackles, but he should get his biggest opportunity yet this fall. Last season, Wisconsin's formula for success up front was to focus on four defensive linemen playing the majority of the snaps. Behind Charles Perkins and transfers Hammond Russel IV and Junior Poyser, Johnson looks like the No. 4 option — which, again, means he should play quite a bit.

“He’s right there in the mix with it. He’s about 315 pounds right now and strong as an Ox," defensive line coach EJ Whitlow said this spring.

Outside Linebacker — Nick Clayton

Wisconsin outside linebacker Nick Clayton. | Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin has at least four outside linebackers on their final season of eligibility, many of whom should see significant playing time this fall, namely Sebastian Cheeks and Tyreese Fearbry.

But Nick Clayton, a rising true sophomore, has garnered rave reviews from Wisconsin's staff this offseason and outside backers coach Matt Mitchell said he could have the best get-off on the team, right up there with Cheeks.

“The kid’s a freak. He’s a freak of nature, god has blessed him no doubt genetically. He has traits that you just can’t coach. The pass-rush, the twitch, the instincts," strength and conditioning director Brady Collins added.

I could see Clayton playing the No. 3 OLB role this fall, similar to Sebastian Cheeks last season. And if he shines? There's no telling how high he could climb in 2026.

Inside Linebacker — Jon Jon Kamara

Wisconsin LB Jon Jon Kamara. | Christian Borman

The Badgers made multiple additons to their inside linebacker room via the transfer portal this offseason despite boasting arguably one of the best groups of inside backers in the country. Kamara, however, has proven that was a good call so far this offseason.

“He’s a fun one. Compliments those two really well. (Mason) Posa’s great in his own respects, makes a lot of plays close to the line of scrimmage. I think Jon Jon, with his athleticism, gives you a third backer that has that ability to play close to the edge but also put him to the field and make plays in space too," position coach Tuf Boreland said mid-spring.

Kamara gives Wisconsin another extremely athletic player in the middle who should allow the Badgers to play with three inside backers and not have too much of a drop-off in coverage ability or speed on the field.

Cornerback — Cai Bates

Wisconsin cornerback Cai Bates. | Christian Borman.

Redshirt freshman Jai'mier Scott's exploits have been well-documented this spring to the point where he's no longer a sleeper. Cai Bates, on the other hand, hasn't been talked about as much but still brings plenty to the table.

The former big-time recruit has the kind of size scouts dream about in a boundary cornerback at 6-foot-3, 202 pounds. He's big, strong and his length allows him to execute assignments other corners in Robert Steeples' room simply can't.

Bates should be a primary backup at cornerback this fall and I'd expect him to play some meaningful snaps.

Safety — Carson Van Dinter

Wisconsin safety Carson Van Dinter. | Christian Borman.

Van Dinter, who spent two somewhat quiet years at Iowa State before transferring to Wisconsin, was one of the Badgers less-heralded transfer additions. Still, I'm intrigued by his athleticism and skillset.

Van Dinter's speed is legit, and especially an asset in run support as he covers ground in a hurry. He's also a very eager, physical tackler who more often than not will drop the ball-carrier. He does need to work on his man coverage, as that was his achilles heel in Ames last fall. Still, the safety figures to be the No. 3 player in position coach Jack Cooper's pecking order, and Wisconsin should have some packages to get his speed and physicality involved.