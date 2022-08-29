Wisconsin football: Paul Chryst press conference recap (Week 1)

The first full week of the college football season is upon us, which means the Wisconsin Badgers are busy preparing for their season-opener against Illinois State, scheduled for this weekend.

The Badgers are looking to begin the season with a Week 1 win against the Redbirds, and with just five days until kickoff, Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst held his weekly press conference.

Here is a recap of what Chryst had to say ahead of Saturday's contest:

On the topic of the team's upcoming FCS opponent, Paul Chryst said, "You watch Illinois State, and you see a really good football team. Well coached. Know a lot of those coaches and respect a lot of those coaches." Chryst would continue by saying, "I believe every time you play this game, it's kind of, the main focus is making sure you're ready for it. And our team is ready for it."

Chryst confirmed that backup quarterback Chase Wolf suffered an injury in practice last week and that there is some uncertainty in terms of how long he will be unavailable. Chryst had this to say about the injury, "you feel terrible for him because I really liked what he was doing in camp. And yet the one thing I know [is] Chase will stay in it, and when he can get back, he'll be ready to go."

When asked about the progress of freshmen quarterbacks Deacon Hill and Myles Burkett, Chryst said that all three are "in the stage where they need to keep developing." Chryst went on to say that both players, and freshman Marshall Howe, will get more reps because of the injury.

In terms of special teams, Chryst said that offensive line coach Bob Bostad has taken the lead on field goal protection, while defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej has overseen the defensive field goal block unit. Overall, the staff has taken an "everyone's on deck" approach to special teams this fall. This is different than a season ago.

Chryst had positive things to say about redshirt freshman Riley Mahlman, who recently won the starting right tackle spot over Logan Brown:

"Riley's done a nice job. I thought he had a really good spring an he's just continuing to work and improve with it. He's extremely coachable. You see a coaching point being made and you see him correcting it. And, I think like any young player, the more you do things, the more comfortable you get. I think that builds confidence. I know guys around him are confident" - Paul Chryst on starting RT Riley Mahlman

Chryst was complimentary of the inside linebacker group but noted that redshirt junior Maema Njongmeta "has taken ownership" of the position to leap to starter status this fall. Chryst also said, "I've loved the way he's progressed here," in regards to Njongmeta.

When asked about the south endzone project, Chryst was impressed by everything that went into its completion. He believes it will "add significantly to the fan experience" and thinks there "will be ways we can use it as a program."

Coach Chryst likes the group the team has at safety, and went into further detail about the starting tandem of John Torchio and Hunter Wohler:

"Torch has played a lot of football. Certainly I know with Scott [Nelson] and Collin [Wilder], he wasn't a starter but played a lot of football, and made big plays in his times and opportunities. And Hunter, loved how he kind of came on the scene last year, and you saw him keep getting better and better. There's a guy that's always in control of his body and is really talented. Doesn't play like a young guy back there."

Chryst also had nice things to say about Preston Zachman, who is one of the key backups at safety. "Preston Zachman's had a really good fall camp. That's been fun for all of us to see with Preston, he's battled injuries."

When asked about the energy and personality that Rodas Johnson brings to the defensive line, Chryst believes he could be a big asset this fall. "Rodas is one of those guys if he can continue to step up and keep developing, and keep improving, he is a guy that can impact."

Chryst would not go into specifics about which true freshmen he thinks will play this year. However, he did acknowledge that there are some players he thinks will help the team this fall.

Moments later, Chryst made a subtle comment that stuck out when he said that Nick Herbig is "our best player" and followed that up by also naming Keeanu Benton.

Chryst is "excited" about Jackson Acker and what he can bring to the fullback position and is happy with his ability to improve while learning the role.

On Braelon Allen, Chryst believes his sophomore running back is more prepared for this season because he knows what to expect. Chryst also thinks Allen has "more confidence" heading into 2022 with a deeper knowledge of the position and a "clear understanding of who he is now."

You can watch the entire press conference below.

Related links:

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers

Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.