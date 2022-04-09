Wisconsin spring football: head coach Paul Chryst discusses spring practice No. 9

The Wisconsin Badgers wrapped up their third week of spring football practices on Saturday.

Following practice No. 9, head coach Paul Chryst discussed his impressions of the past week and several other topics with local media members.

Here are some of the highlights from the press conference:

Chryst began the presser by answering a question about redshirt freshman WR Skyler Bell who was a top performer during Thursday's practice. Chryst noted that Bell has had a great approach and has taken advantage of extra opportunities this spring.

While discussing the safety position, Chryst highlighted the leadership of senior John Torchio and also the work of Hunter Wohler who has stepped up in place of Travian Blaylock who was injured earlier in the week. Blaylock will miss the remainder of spring with a leg injury.

When asked about redshirt freshman OL JP Benzschawel, Chryst applauded the improvement he has seen from all of the freshmen offensive linemen who are participating in their first spring. Chryst specifically mentioned that there has been a couple of plays during practice that has jumped for Benzschawel. Chryst also singled out Nolan Rucci during his response.

In response to a question about Graham Mertz's ability to take care of the football, Chryst acknowledged his growth but was quick to point out that there were a couple of throws on Saturday where Graham tried to "thread the needle" and paid for it.

Chryst specifically called out an interception by Toledo transfer Justin Clark as a play that stuck out to him. Chryst went on to say offensively, "giveaways are different than takeaways" and that "takeaways can happen" but that you "can't give it away while referencing a fumbled exchange.

Chryst stated that he trusts Bobby Engram a ton and that having Engram on the staff allows Chryst to focus on all aspects of the team.

With all of the tight-end injuries, Jaylan Franklin has received many reps, and Chryst noted that it provides an opportunity for Franklin to show if he is an every-down player.

Tight end and safety were described by Chryst as the positions where the team is thinnest in terms of depth this spring.

Chryst finished the press conference glowingly talking about redshirt freshman outside linebacker TJ Bollers and the leap that he has made since last year. Chryst went on to say that Bollers and Kaden Johnson each took advantage of the extra bowl practices to "flip a switch."

