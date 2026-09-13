PFF Grades and Notes From Wisconsin Football's Week 2 Win Over Western Illinois

It's safe to say a home game against an FCS opponent did little to satiate Wisconsin football's increasingly nervous fanbase.

Though the Badgers won by 27 points, they went quiet during the middle of the game and quarterback Colton Joseph had a rather concerning performance throwing the football.

As Wisconsin transitions into prep for Eastern Michigan in Week 3, Badgers On SI examines some notable grades and stats from the Week 2 victory:

OFFENSE

Wisconsin Badgers running back Abu Sama III. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Best offensive grade: WR Tyrell Henry (81.0)

Worst offensive grade: WR Shamar Rigby (54.5)

Other notable grades:

- Colin Cubberly, Kevin Heywood, Stylz Blackmon and Blake Cherry all logged elite pass-blocking grades of at least 78.0 or higher.

- RB Darrion Dupree had the worst overall grade, notching a 33.8 for his pass-blocking. He had just six reps in that department, but was credited with two pressures allowed.

- RT Kevin Heywood had the best overall grade on offense with an 84.1 for pass-blocking.

Miscellaneous offensive notes:

- QB Colton Joseph was credited with one “big time throw” and one turnover-worthy play.

- Joseph completed just two passes of 10-plus yards

- WR Tyrell Henry had the most targets with nine. Jacob Harris and Eugene Hilton Jr. each had four.

- Henry also led the way with three missed tackles forced after a reception.

- Despite tallying 107 rushing yards, Abu Sama apparently didn’t force a single missed tackle.

- 36 of RB Darrion Dupree’s 38 yards came after contact.

- Austin Kawecki allowed two pressures, PJ Wilkins allowed one. No other lineman surrendered a pressure.

DEFENSE

Western Illinois Leathernecks quarterback Kennedy McGill. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Best defensive grade: DL Dillan Johnson (87.8)

Worst defensive grade: CB Eric Fletcher Jr. (37.3

Other notable grades:

- Good day overall for defensive grades; besides Fletcher, the lowest grade was a solid 61.0. 13 players graded above a 70.

- DL DeNigel Cooper had the highest pass-rush grade at 89.2.

- Fletcher unsurprisingly had a rough coverage grade of 33.9.

- Other than LB Thomas Heiberger notching a 43.3 tackling grade, the team was also strong in that department with all but four players grading above a 70. Cooper Catalano had the best tackling grade at 85.4.

Miscellaneous defensive notes:

- OLB Sebastian Cheeks didn’t finish with a sack, but he notched six pressures. Behind him, DeNigel Cooper had three while Nick Clayton had two.

- Cheeks also led the team with four “stops,” or tackles that constitute a failure for the offense.

- PFF credits the Badgers with four missed tackles from four different players: Matt Jung, Javan Robinson, Heiberger and Cheeks.

- Fletcher allowed a catch on all four of his targets. Heiberger allowed a catch on just one of his three targets.