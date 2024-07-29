Phil Longo says Tyler Van Dyke and Braedyn Locke are 'battling' for QB1 spot
Wisconsin is currently in fall camp preparing for their season-opener against Western Michigan on August 30. One of the biggest storylines heading into the season is Miami (FL) transfer Tyler Van Dyke potentially taking over QB1 duties for the Badgers.
According to On3, Van Dyke was the 12th-best quarterback in the transfer portal this offseason. In three seasons as a starter with the Hurricanes, he totaled nearly 7,500 passing yards, 54 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.
He broke onto the scene as a redshirt freshman, where he threw for a career-high 2,931 yards and 25 touchdowns with only six interceptions. He earned ACC Rookie of The Year honors and many pundits viewed him as a potential first round pick in the next NFL Draft.
"If you watch him in his first year at Miami, he moved around a lot more," head coach Luke Fickell told On3. "That’s what I’ve talked to him about."
Fickell has been very complimentary of Van Dyke this offseason and how he has fully embraced Madison, but both he and offensive coordinator Phil Longo have reiterated that it is still a competition between Van Dyke and redshirt sophomore Braedyn Locke at the quarterback position.
"It's a competition. Is there anything other than a close competition? These guys are battling right now," Longo told reporters on Monday.
Locke transferred to the program last offseason after one season at Mississippi State in 2022. He made three starts for the Badgers, totaling 777 yards, five touchdowns and only one interception. He even earned Big Ten Freshman of The Week honors.
Whoever Wisconsin opts to start at quarterback this season, they will be in-search of improved play. Last year's heralded transfer Tanner Mordecai finished with only nine touchdowns and four interceptions, so consistent play for 12 games would be a huge upgrade for the Badgers.