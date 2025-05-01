NBA mock draft has Wisconsin Badgers star teaming up with Steph Curry on Golden State Warriors
A year ago, John Tonje was an NBA afterthought, entering the transfer portal from Missourui after sitting out most of his fifth collegiate year with an injury.
One spectacular season with the Wisconsin Badgers later, and he's gaining real NBA Draft interest with a high likelihood of hearing his name called next month.
The latest mock draft from The Athletic's senior NBA Draft writer Sam Vecenie has Tonje being taken by the Golden State Warriors with their second round pick.
At the 41st overall pick, Tonje isn't some fringe NBA draft pick. He's closer to a potential first-round player than an undrafted free agent.
While he's likely to remain in that second-round range, a landing spot like Golden State could be ideal. Veteran teammates like Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green could provide excellent mentors who can show him what it takes to succeed at the professional level.
And Tonje couldn't ask for a better coach than Steve Kerr to try and maximize his potential.
It could be an uphill battle for him to stick on a Warriors' roster loaded with talent, but veteran guard Gary Payton II is set to hit free agency, and a player like Tonje could step in and provide a much cheaper alternative to come off the bench.
If drafted, he would become just the second Wisconsin player taken in the draft in the last decade, joining Johnny Davis in 2022.
