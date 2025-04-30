Wisconsin Badgers women's basketball loses Serah Williams to Connecticut in transfer portal
The Wisconsin Badgers women's basketball program hasn't gotten much credit during its recent struggles, but their talent was enough to entice the defending national champions.
Star forward Serah Williams entered the transfer portal in March, and she announced Wednesday she is committing to play for the Connecticut Huskies.
Williams was the reigning Big Ten defensive player of the year and made the all-Big Ten team for the second time in 2024.
The 6-foot-4 forward visited LSU and also had interest from North Carolina before deciding on UConn as her destination.
She'll team up with Sarah Strong on the Huskies to form one of the more imposing frontcourt duos in the country this season.
Williams' departure was a devastating loss for the Wisconsin program, but her move to a powerhouse program is a sign of the Badgers' ability to identify and develop quality talent.
Coach Robin Pingeton knew she wouldn't have Williams when she took the job, but it doesn't make the loss any easier for UW to absorb.
She has to hope the team's other transfer portal additions this spring can help fill the void.
