Player Previews: WR Shamar Rigby Could be a Big-Time Sleeper for Wisconsin

Over the course of the summer leading up to Big Ten Media Days and fall camp, Badgers On SI will extensively preview Wisconsin football's roster with a write-up for each player expected to be remotely involved in 2026.

We continue the series with Oklahoma State transfer Shamar Rigby.

2025 Stats (Oklahoma State)

25 catches (42 targets), 351 yards, one touchdown | 1-of-1 passing, 63 yards, one touchdown

Overview

Oklahoma State's Shamar Rigby. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rigby had an unfortunate situation in 2025, playing in a stagnant Oklahoma State offense that finished 114th nationally in passing yards per game. He had to deal with highly questionable quarterback play that was a revolving door — five gunslingers threw passes in Stillwater last fall.

Still, Rigby managed to have a respectable, productive year and if you pop on his tape, he flashes some clear ability coupled with good size (6-foot-4, 196 pounds). Rigby is Wisconsin's most productive receiver at the FBS level, and is the only player who's made a legitimate impact at the Power Four level in wide receivers coach Ari Confessor's room.

“Coming in, talking to y’all, seeing how serious y’all was about this and how bad y’all wanted to win," Rigby in a sit-down with Luke Fickell about why he came to Wisconsin. "Everybody seemed happy, everybody seemed serious in what they wanted to do.”

Still, Rigby didn't consistently crack the starting rotation in spring ball, and his role this fall is largely to be determined.

Best-Case Scenario

Rigby has strong hands, solid route-running ability and a knack for getting open. Couple that with his great frame at 6-foot-4, and he has no shortage of promise in Madison. If the stars align, Rigby could have a breakout year in 2026.

If that transpires, he has a big-time fall camp and parlays that into a starting or quasi-starting role — either way, he sees plenty of action and his experience and production with the Cowboys turns into reliability with the Badgers. He becomes one of Colton Joseph's favorite targets quickly, and his skillset makes him difficult to take him off the field.

Worst-Case Scenario

Rigby didn't make too much noise during spring camp, and if that carries over into the fall, he'll be hard-pressed to earn consistent snaps in this offense. Yes, he's the most experienced wideout in Madison at the Power Four level, and yes, he looks like a legit Power Four pass-catching option, but this is a crowded receiver room that figures to be pretty unforgiving.

Rigby has three years to make an impact in Madison — if he sticks around, of course — but in the worst-case scenario, he hardly makes a dent on this offense in 2026. Again, it wouldn't be for lack of ability, but this offense has yet to prove it can sustain multiple productive receivers. In a worst-case scenario, Rigby just can't see the field in any kind of consistent capacity.

Prediction

Oklahoma State wide receiver Shamar Rigby. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I'm higher on Rigby than most. I understand he wasn't the talk of the town during spring ball, and he wasn't mentioned all that much as he didn't immediately earn a starting role despite his experience. Still, this kid has some legit ability, and I love his size and knack for getting open.

Rigby is going to have an uphill climb to a significant role this fall, however, given the coaching staff's affinity for Chris Brooks Jr. on the perimeter, among others. I see a decline in his production this fall, although I think he's too skilled to keep off the field entirely. As we sit here in early July, I see Rigby posting 250 or so receiving yards while clearly deserving more playing time.